Tolosa CF wins 1-2 at Sodupe’s home

05/29/2021 at 9:17 PM CEST

The Toulouse played and won 1-2 as a visitor last Saturday’s match at the Lorenzo Hurtado de Saratxo field. The Sodupe wanted to improve his situation in the tournament after losing the last game to him Aurrera Ondarroa by a score of 5-0. Regarding the visiting team, the Tolosa CF He came from winning 4-0 in his fiefdom at Ariznabarra in the last game held. With this good result, the Toulouse team is second, while the Sodupe he is seventh at the end of the duel.

The first half of the confrontation started face to face for him Sodupe, which inaugurated the luminous thanks to a goal from Iker in minute 36, concluding the first period with the result of 1-0.

The second part of the game started in a favorable way for the Toulouse team, who put the tie through a goal of Ituarte in minute 54. Later the visiting team scored, which came back with a goal of Zabaleta just before the final whistle, specifically in 88, ending the match with a final score of 1-2.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Sodupe gave entrance to Orbegozo, Ormazabal, Markel, Zathon Y Jimenez for Iker, Olazabal, Txolo, Egileor Y Markel, Meanwhile he Toulouse gave entrance to Mikel, Lecea, Zabaleta Y Mikel Rodri for Sanchez, Peru Ruiz, Zubeldia Y Ander Zubillaga.

The referee sanctioned three players with a yellow card, one for the locals and two for the visitors. On behalf of the locals, the card went to Salty and by visitors to Zubeldia Y Joanes revilla.

With this result, the Sodupe remains with 27 points and Toulouse it goes up to 37 points.

The next commitment of the Second Phase of Third Division for the Sodupe is against him Urgatzi KK, Meanwhile he Tolosa CF will face the SCD Durango.

Data sheetSodupe:Alday, Txolo (Markel, min.61), Salado, Egileor (Zatón, min.73), Azcuenaga, Larrea, Rementería, Iker (Orbegozo, min.61), Olazabal (Ormazabal, min.61), Ander Garmendia and Markel (Jimenez, min. 80)Tolosa CF:Markel Agirre, Zubelzu, Zubeldia (Zabaleta, min.61), Ander Zubillaga (Mikel Rodri, min.73), Txusti, Peru Ruiz (Lecea, min.53), Sánchez (Mikel, min.53), Joanes Revilla, Ituarte , Haimar and AlmandozStadium:Lorenzo Hurtado de Saratxo fieldGoals:Iker (1-0, min. 36), Ituarte (1-1, min. 54) and Zabaleta (1-2, min. 88)