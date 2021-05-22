Tolosa CF takes the three points against Ariznabarra (4-0)

05/22/2021 at 8:21 PM CEST

The Toulouse consolidated a great victory after thrashing 4-0 at Ariznabarra during the match played in the Berazubi this Saturday. The Tolosa CF arrived with the intention of returning to the path of victory after losing the last game against Lagun Onak by a score of 4-1. On the visitors’ side, the Ariznabarra lost by a result of 1-2 in the previous match against Aurrera Ondarroa. With this score, the Toulouse team is first, while the visitors are ninth after the end of the game.

The game started in a favorable way for him Tolosa CF, who fired the starting gun at the Berazubi with a goal from eleven meters Zubelzu in minute 30. After a new play increased the score of the local team, which distanced itself by making it 2-0 through a goal from Haimar in minute 34, thus ending the first period with a 2-0 on the light.

In the second half the Toulouse team scored a goal, which increased its scoring account with respect to its rival with a Txusti at 79 minutes. Then the local team scored again, increasing the score through a goal from Peru Ruiz just before the final whistle, specifically at 85, ending the match with a final score of 4-0.

With this result, the Toulouse he is left with 34 points and the Ariznabarra with 20 points.

On the next day the Tolosa CF will play against him Sodupe away from home and Ariznabarra will play his match against him Urgatzi KK in his fiefdom.

Data sheetTolosa CF:Markel Agirre, Ituarte, Joanes Revilla, Txusti, Almandoz, Zubeldia, Sánchez, Ander Zubillaga, Haimar, Lecea and ZubelzuAriznabarra:Guillermo Gonzalez, Valenzuela, Castillo, Hidalgo, Orobio, Euken Herrojo, Riverol, Jon Aizpuru, Ismael, Viana and MoleroStadium:BerazubiGoals:Zubelzu (1-0, min. 30), Haimar (2-0, min. 34), Txusti (3-0, min. 79) and Peru Ruiz (4-0, min. 85)