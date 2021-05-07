Tolls to enter cities: the fine print of the Government Plan

These days we are witnessing a barrage of news related to the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan that the Spanish Executive has sent to the European Union which, far from reassuring the public, is generating concern, and in many cases outrage. The ecological transition will be very expensive and will be financed with a barrage of fees and taxes, such as tolls on highways and highways or the increase in the tax on hydrocarbons on diesel. However, the plan also speaks of “implementation of paid mobility plans for urban use.” Are we facing the arrival of tolls also to access the center of Spanish cities?

Tolls to enter cities: Transformation Plan

As we said, the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan not only aims at a “payment mechanism for the use of high-intensity roads”, but also at the “Implementation of paid mobility plans for urban use”. Citizen concern is natural when dealing with issues that undoubtedly affect the pocketbook, and there is an absolute lack of specificity regarding these measures. The wording of the document in some cases, like this one, could be improved.

But talking about “pay per use” in urban mobility it can only mean an intention, to implement some kind of toll, or Congestion Charge, for Spanish cities.

The Transformation Plan not only speaks of “pay per use” in high capacity roads, but also in urban mobility

Stock image of London and its famous double-decker buses.

Tolls in London and the Congestion Charge

To understand the operation of a model of payment for use of urban roads, the first thing we have to do is banish from our mind the idea of ​​the traditional toll, with its lockers and barriers, through which we pass the drivers, pay, and use the road. In February 2003, London introduced the London congestion charge, literally the London congestion charge. The English capital introduced a kind of toll to be paid by owners of unauthorized vehicles entering an internal ring road.

As I was saying, its application must not be too complex, nor must the accesses of a city be covered with tolls and ticket offices to pay this municipal tax. With a camera system, license plate recognition and a payment platform, this need can be technically covered. Spanish cities such as Madrid, which already have restricted traffic in downtown areas, already have similar technology to control that vehicles entering the restricted area are authorized to do so.

The only difference is that a congestion charge, or a kind of toll like the one proposed in London would also allow other drivers to access these areas, paying a daily or hourly rate, to be authorized. In other words, if a similar measure were applied in Madrid, we would not only be talking about payment for use, but also payment for polluting. And it is that in the Spanish capital the area restricted to traffic is actually a zone of low emissions.

Payment for use in urban mobility would propose paying to circulate in cities, but also moving from traffic restrictions to polluting vehicles to paying for polluting

Photograph of the limits of Central Madrid.

Can tolls be implemented in Spanish cities?

The introduction of a toll in cities concerns the municipal sphere and therefore the city councils. However, the Government, and the Recovery Plan presented these days, has advocated a measure that will be imposed on Spanish municipalities: all municipalities with more than 50,000 inhabitants will have to deploy Low Emission Zones. The document does not provide further details on what “urban pay-for-use mobility” means.

But it could well be understood that The Government is planning how to provide municipalities with different mechanisms to establish their Low Emission Zones and manage which vehicles are authorized to access them..

The Government obliges cities to establish Low Emission Zones and city councils decide how to restrict traffic with the instruments provided by the Government.

ECO label, DGT environmental mark.

The best example of a useful mechanism for municipalities is that of the DGT’s environmental labeling.. Environmental labeling has been developed at the national level and its application, naturally, is also at the national level. However, it is the municipalities that are using this mechanism to regulate traffic in their Low Emission Zones or even in their action plans in high pollution episodes.

The Government will oblige municipalities with more than 50,000 inhabitants to introduce Low Emission Zones but it will be these, the city councils, who decide how to regulate traffic based on the instruments with which they have been provided at the national level. They will be able to use, for example, environmental labeling, but also a kind of tax, toll, or congestion charge, which is precisely what would fit into the proposed plan for the “implementation of paid mobility plans for urban use.

We insist that the lack of concreteness of the Government’s plans creates doubts among citizens and fuels speculation. This article, without going any further, is still an interpretation of what payment per use could mean in mobility in cities. In any case, the reality that we are faced with according to this plan is none other than the arrival of all kinds of fees, taxes and tolls that impose and discourage car use. And cities play a fundamental role in this plan.