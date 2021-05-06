Tolls that tighten but do not drown, how much will the new tolls cost?

Without a doubt this being the news of the week. The Government of Spain sent to Brussels its Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan, in which it detailed some actions to direct the recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic and move towards a more digital and sustainable economy, including the increase in the tax on diesel. But the surprise came with a measure that, although it had been proposed for a long time, would now be closer than ever. The generalization of tolls on the highways could soon be a reality According to this plan, “it is necessary to develop a system of payment for use of the high-capacity road network.” However, How much will the new tolls cost?

Some media have already released their own estimates of what the new tolls could cost, based on estimates from the Association of Infrastructure Conservation and Exploitation Companies (ACEX), which considers that to make the road network “sustainable” or, rather, to finance its conservation and maintenance, it would be necessary establish a toll of 4 euro cents per kilometer. Even the Director General of Traffic has spoken out about tolls, coming to his defense, without considering how they could affect road safety.

With a toll of 4 euro cents per kilometer, a trip between Madrid and Barcelona would be close to 25 euros, a trip between Vigo and Gijón more than 16 euros and a trip between Seville and Murcia about 21 euros.

Tolls that tighten but do not drown

The closest estimate, however, was made public by Cadena Ser this afternoon. According to sources from the Executive, the Government works with the possibility of introduce tolls of 1 euro cent per kilometer traveled on high-capacity roads, highways and motorways. If we follow the previous comparisons, a trip between Madrid and Barcelona would cost 6.21 euros, a trip between Vigo and Gijón would amount to 4.04 euros, and a trip between Seville and Murcia would cost 5.23 euros.

The new tolls could have a cost of 1 euro cent per kilometer traveled on the highway and motorway

The reason why the Government would have opted for a relatively low rate, or much lower than what is usually paid at the tolls currently working in Spain, would be to mitigate social disenchantment and get the support of other parliamentary forces.

The example to follow to implement these tolls would be that of Portugal, which taxes the use of its high-capacity roads with a moderate rate per kilometer and uses electronic means, based on cameras, license plate recognition and virtual payment gateway, to ensure payment of tolls.