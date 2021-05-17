Tolls on the highways? Only if all parties agree

Enlarge

ACD May 17, 2021

The Government qualifies its announcement of the introduction of tolls on Spanish highways in 2024: only if there is consensus with political groups.

The news has come as a shock for all Spanish drivers, especially for those whose daily work is on the road. But, no, it seems that it is a new probe balloon launched by the Executive to see how the poor taxpayer reacts. Seems.

In the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan of the Central Executive which was already advanced a few days ago, there was talk of the implementation of tolls on all Spanish highways from 2024But now the Government has backed down and has indicated that this decision would only be made if it has the support of the rest of the political parties.

Exchange of accusations between PP and PSOE

“As it is a structural and important reform, when there is a real proposal the Government will come to the Cortes to debate it among all the parliamentary groups to see what is done, but if there is no consensus, the proposal will not go ahead«, Explained the Minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, José Luis Ábalos.

Regarding the implementation of tolls having been communicated to the European Union, within the aforementioned recovery plan, Ábalos has clarified that it is not something definitive, nor that the decision has been made.

“We want to address the debate, nothing more. We are aware that we have to reflect on how to maintain high capacity network, but that is not a new problem, but rather a recurring one. The how and when will have to be decided between all of us », he pointed out.

The Popular Party has requested the resignation of Ábalos, since has approved with this measure the “privatization” of highways: “It is nonsense and an armed robbery into the pocket of the Spaniards, because the highways are already built and do not need external financing, they are already paid via state budgets,” said the senator of the PP Francisco Martín Bernabé

In response, the minister has pointed out the “hypocrisy and demagoguery” of the PP and has cited a study from December 2012, when the PP ruled, in which the implementation of tolls on the highway was being studieds, as well as another report from January 2018 in which 2021 was pointed out as the year in which the measure could be introduced.