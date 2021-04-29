Tolls on secondary roads? It’s not discarded

Enlarge

Technicians of the Administration and construction companies consider it inevitable to fill the highways of the whole country with tolls to guarantee the good conservation of the roads. Even, the toll could also reach a good part of our secondary schools …

As soon as you leave a motorway behind or leave the city to enjoy a curvy area, you will surely find yourself, especially in less populated areas, with a rather deteriorated and very shaky asphalt. The Technical Association of Roads links this situation with the exhaustion of funds reserved for the conservation of the State Network, something that, according to the technicians of the Ministry of Transport, the autonomous communities, city councils, construction companies and concessionaires that make it up, could only be solved with the implementation of tolls not only on motorways throughout Spain, but also on many conventional roads. As reported by La Voz de Galicia, this group of experts formulate a series of reasons that would support the thesis of filling our roads with tolls and, therefore, forcing us to pay to move from one side of our country to another.

The cheapest and most expensive tolls in Spain

Why does the Government want to fill Spain with tolls?

Added to the main argument that the tax route is exhausted is the fact that the law does not contemplate that the tax revenues generated by vehicles must have an impact on the maintenance of the roads. In addition, the aforementioned lobby hides behind a formula to achieve its objective that is increasingly taking center stage in today’s society: pay per use. Likewise, they intend to charge more to those who travel the most kilometers and those who pollute the most.

So that no one can fight the fees avoiding highway tolls, technicians believe it is necessary to implement barriers also on secondary roads contiguous to these roads. In any case, as they explain, the prices would be applied according to the car, its characteristics, its size, the load they transport and, of course, its environmental efficiency.

The truth is that the Government of Pedro Sánchez has already been in charge of communicating to the European Union its new system of payment for use on highways, so we would talk about something that could take shape sooner rather than later. The speed is logical if we take into account the pressure they must be doing the toll road managers that are within the association itself and who dream of filling their hands even more. We will see what Brussels says and what finally happens …