Tolima and Talleres tie and lose the trail of leader Emelec

04/29/2021 at 6:25 AM CEST

EFE / Ibagué

Sports Tolima gave this Wednesday at home a 1-1 draw against Talleres de Córdoba that left havoc among Colombians and Argentines because with a point after two days in Group G of the Copa Sudamericana they have been far from Emelec, who leads with six, and two from the second, Bragantino. The goal for those led by the Uruguayan Alexander ‘el Cacique’ Medina, who played for Cádiz and Racing de Ferrol, was scored by Nahuel Tenalgia with two minutes remaining to close the first half thanks to an assist from Enzo Díaz. The tie was achieved by the Colombian youth Jamilton Campaz, who released a powerful left-foot strike that goalkeeper Guido Herrera could not stop, who had several failures such as the one that cost him the goal. With this result, Talleres de Córdoba and Deportes Tolima close Group G, in that order.

Tolima was led from the start by a restless Campaz, who had the first opportunity at minute eight when he took a shot from medium distance that deflected into a rival and then crashed into the post of Guido Herrera’s goal. As the minutes passed, the ‘T’ settled on the playing field and tried to break the opposing defense with long passes for the Uruguayan Michael Santos who, unlike on Sunday when he scored three goals, today did not have his best night in Ibagué. However, the Argentines opened the scoring at minute 43 in a corner kick that was headed first by full-back Enzo Díaz and with a touch Tenaglia sent to the bottom of the net.

Not even the water that accompanied much of the game refreshed the intensity of the game, which resulted in four yellow cards for the local and three for the visitor. For the second half, both the coach Medina and the local Hernán Torres shook the bench in search of greater effectiveness because both, in need of victory, were betting on the loot of the three points. Talleres sent Joel So Señora for Carlos Auzqui and José Romero to replace Franco Fragapane, who was off in the attack.

The clearest opportunity for Vinotinto was for Paraguayan Gustavo Ramírez, who at 74 minutes and with the goal at his disposal threw the ball out. With the draw, the two teams have to row against the current if they want to advance to the next phase of the South American.