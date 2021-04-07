Tolima and Huachipato reach the South American groups

04/07/2021 at 7:49 AM CEST

EFE

An insipid Deportivo Cali, which lacked creativity, was left out of the Copa Sudamericana this Tuesday by equaling 0-0 with Deportes Tolima, who thrashed 3-0 in the first leg and sealed their qualification to the group stage.

At the Deportivo Cali stadium, in the Colombian city of Palmira, the ‘Azucareros’ were not deep nor could they break the Vinotinto y Oro barrier, which every time they could take advantage of the spaces left by their rival and did a lot of damage with the elusive Jaminton Campaz, 20 years old. Precisely on the first play of the game, the youth tried with a long-distance shot that went over the goal of Uruguayan Guillermo de Amores, and then the local took control of the ball but did not get very close to the opposing goal.

The clearest from Cali came in the 33rd minute when side Juan Camilo Angulo took a shot from the edge of the area that deflected into a rival and crashed into goalkeeper Álvaro Montero’s right post.

In the second half, the game maintained the same rhythm of the initial stage, with the locals dominating the ball but without hurting, and the visitors appealing to the counterattack, where they found in Campaz a destabilizing piece that took several deflected shots and even sent a The ball hit the post in the 66th minute. To try to straighten the course, the Uruguayan coach of Cali, Alfredo Arias, sent his compatriot Gastón Rodríguez and Argentine Franco Torres to the field, but the team could not do much damage and stayed out against an opponent who was enough to be a steamroller in the first leg to get into the group stage.

The Huachipato happens in Chile

With beaten 3-0 Huachipato became the first Chilean team to seal its qualification for the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana 2021 after winning at home this Tuesday at Sports Antofagasta.

The first goal came at 9 minutes. The front Cris Martinez He took advantage of a second rebound inside the Antofagasta area to connect a low header after surpassing his mark.

At 67 minutes, after a clear local dominance during the development of the game, he was the forward Walter Mazzanti the one who beat the goalkeeper after taking the marks and finishing off a low and crossed shot that left goalkeeper Fernando Hurtado without options.

The extreme Nicolas Silva, on the first ball that came to him after entering the field in the 86th minute, he scored the third on his first goal in professional football.

With a 4-0 on aggregate, Huachipato closed the series comfortably playing in his own field, showing solidity in his last row and high intensity during the 90 minutes. Antofagasta, meanwhile, did not have many lights throughout the commitment, and managed to corner his rival only at the end of the first half with crossed balls towards the area of ​​the “Acerero” box. At 33 minutes, in one of the few arrivals of the visitor, midfielder Jason Flores finished off a powerful shot at the far post, but goalkeeper Martín Parra made a good save.

Cerro Largo grabs the tie

The Cerro Largo achieved a agonizing draw against Peñarol, thanks to a goal in the 95th minute from Enzo Borges, to seal the 2-2 in the first leg of the first phase of the South American Cup and go all or nothing to the second leg to be played at the Campeón del Siglo stadium. In a match that lasted more than 70 minutes, dominated by the visitors, who won 0-2, Cerro Largo found a penalty in the 72nd minute that turned into a goal and gave it life to achieve the final draw.

The first half was all of Peñarol, the local team practically did not touch the ball and their rival marked the grass until, at 21, a header from the defender Fabricio Formiliano opened the account on the scoreboard.

The second half began with the same trend, because just started David terans widened differences and sealed the 0-2 of Peñarol. However, the fatigue in some players of the visiting team together with substitutions that did not yield the fruits expected by coach Mauricio Larriera allowed the locals to take action and move forward. In this way, after the penalty converted in minute 72 by Mauro estol, He had several goal situations that he did not specify.

When everything seemed to be leaning towards the victory of Peñarol, the goal scorer from Cerro Largo Enzo Borges He landed a powerful header that left goalkeeper Kevin Dawson with nothing to do for an agonizing draw in the 95th minute.