Toledo receives Conquense on the last day

03/29/2021 at 10:41 PM CEST

The Conquense travel this Tuesday to Municipal Horse Jumping to measure yourself with Toledo in their twenty-second match of the First Phase of the Third Division, which will begin at 20:00.

The Toledo optimistically faces the game of the twenty-second day to channel a winning streak after winning the last two games against him Tarancon out of his field and in front of the Madridejos in his fiefdom by 0-1 and 4-0, respectively. Since the competition began, the locals have won 10 of the 19 games played to date with a figure of 29 goals in favor and 14 against.

Regarding the visiting squad, the Conquense had to settle for a 1-1 draw against the Illescas during his last match, so he will try to keep adding points to his leaderboard against Toledo. To date, of the 19 games that the team has played in the First Phase of the Third Division, it has won six of them and adds a figure of 22 goals conceded compared to 15 in favor.

Regarding the results at home, the Toledo It has a record of seven wins and two losses in nine home games, figures that highlight the potential and the security of the team when it plays in its stadium. At the exits, the Conquense has a balance of three victories and six defeats in nine games played, so in theory it could be a favorable match for the Toledo add a positive result at home.

The two rivals have met before in the Municipal Horse Jumping, in fact, the numbers show a defeat and a draw in favor of the Toledo. Likewise, the locals are the ones who have won the most times in their stadium against the ConquenseWell, they have done it on the last two occasions. The last confrontation between the Toledo and the Conquense This competition was played in February 2021 and ended with a 2-1 result in favor of the visitors.

Currently, both teams are separated in the classification by 11 points in favor of the Toledo. The team of Diego Merino he ranks second with 33 points on his scoreboard. For its part, the visiting team is ninth with 22 points.