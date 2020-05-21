From time to time voices arise that question the future Olympics. Can they be held in 2021? The change in the year halted the uncertainty in the short term, but it has not prevented projecting it in the coming months. The voices sometimes come from the scientific community, who doubts that on those dates there is an effective treatment, and in others they come from within Olympism itself. So it has been this last time. Thomas Bach, the President of the IOC, he said on BBC Sport that he understood that Shinzo Abe, Prime Minister of Japan, will place the year 2021 as “the last option” to celebrate the Games. The Olympic pope was loaded with arguments to support his reasoning: the hiring of thousands of people by the organizer, the restructuring of the world calendar, the concern in athletes … A not recommended scenario that would be repeated with another reprogramming of the event. However, Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto, has rushed to deny Bach, and has created even more confusion: “The current date is not the last option.”

This crossing of conflicting messages It does little to help the mammoth challenge of rescuing the Games. And more if it comes from personalities of the highest echelon. Unless deep down there is dissonances between the IOC and Tokyo, which is what it really looks like. The new dates ended with the anxiety of some athletes that they could not train in optimal conditions, that they saw how the pre-Olympics moved aimlessly… Anguish may reappear, perhaps it has already begun to do so, with these continuous doubts about tomorrow. Bach and Muto’s statements do agree that no one knows what the world will be like on July 23, 2021. That is why it is best to work day by day, without recurring in an uncertainty of which the whole of humanity is already aware, without the need for it to be repeated every minute.