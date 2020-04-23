How to deal in these times of more or less forced confinement because of the Covid-19 pandemic? Very simple replies the governor of Tokyo, doing her spring cleaning in the company of Marie Kondo, Japanese high priestess of tidying up.

As “Golden Week” approaches, a week of several public holidays in Japan, Yuriko Koike announced to the press on Thursday that the metropolitan government of the Japanese capital will share funny videos.

Tidying up closets with Marie Kondo

Among these, Marie Kondo’s storage tips, to entertain residents stranded at home by the state of emergency.

“I think that some people will want to take advantage of these rest days to tidy up,” assured Ms. Koike, “with the help of KonMari (the name also used in Japan to denote Marie Kondo, editor’s note), we are going to offer videos where it teaches us to tidy up properly. “

Other videos will also be presented, said the governor, to offer an alternative to those who do not see themselves spending their holidays tidying up the bottom of their drawers and cupboards.

Marie Kondo became famous by publishing in 2011 her book “The magic of tidying up”, which has become a bestseller in Japan and has since been translated into many languages. She also presented since last year her own series on Netflix, The art of storage with Marie Kondo. Another Netflix show is also in the pipeline. The Japanese will tackle the tidying up of an entire American city.

So far relatively spared from the pandemic, Japan has seen the growth in the number of patients accelerating in recent weeks, with Thursday nearly 12,000 cases and about 290 deaths since the discovery of the first case. Authorities have placed the country in a state of emergency for one month until May 6.