Olympic Games

Tokyo Today, day 8: The best summary of the day

In Tokyo Today we review the best of the eighth day of competition. Pablo Carreño took the victory in the fight for the bronze in tennis, while Bencic took the gold in the women’s field. New gold for Ledecky in swimming and Jamaican triplet in the final of the women’s 100 meter dash. Do not miss a detail of everything that has happened this Saturday in Tokyo.

00:02:50, 19 minutes ago