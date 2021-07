Olympic Games

Tokyo Today, day 5: The best summary of the day

The fifth day of the Olympic Games left very exciting moments with the first gold medal for the American Katie Ledecky in swimming, the triumph of Van Vleuten and Roglic in the cycling time trial or the qualification of Spain in football for the quarterfinals. Review the best images of what this fifth day of competition in Tokyo has meant.

00:02:53, 11 minutes ago