Tokyo to lift state of emergency on Sunday

Tokyo Japan.

The state of emergency against the pandemic of covid-19 on Tokyo and other regions of Japan will rise this Sunday, June 20, to a month of the start of the Olympic Games, reported the Japanese Prime Minister, Yoshihide suga.

These regions had been in a state of emergency since the end of April, which consisted mainly of closing bars and restaurants early and prohibiting the sale of alcohol.

The device will be lifted on Sunday in Tokyo and eight other departments around the country, Suga announced. In Okinawa (southwest) it will be extended until July 11.

However, important restrictions will remain in place until July 11 in Tokyo and six other departments, mainly for bars and restaurants, which must close at 8:00 p.m. and will only be able to serve alcohol until 7:00 p.m.

TEN THOUSAND FANS?

“The number of infections nationwide is down since mid-May and the availability of hospital beds is improving,” argued the prime minister.

In some departments the downward curve seems to stagnate, the prime minister added, to justify maintaining the restrictions.

In this new framework of “almost a state of emergency”, Tokyo must continue to limit the number of spectators at sports competitions and concerts, with a capacity limit of 50% and a maximum attendance of five thousand people.

On Wednesday, the government accepted a limit of 10,000 viewers for departments that are not in a state of emergency or “near a state of urgency.”

These rules could influence the organizers of the Olympic Games, which at the beginning of next week must decide on the presence or not of local spectators at the Games and in what capacity.

Local media reported Wednesday that Olympic organizers could use those same 10,000 spectator limits for audience attendance at the Games.

The arrival of spectators from outside will not be allowed, a measure that is applied for the first time in the history of the Games.

Just over a month after the opening, the organizers are trying to build confidence that the Games, the largest international event since the start of the pandemic, will be safe for athletes and the public.

The Japanese prime minister recalled that baseball and soccer games have continued with a limited number of spectators during the state of emergency, detecting “few sources” of infections.

But he added that the measures could be strengthened if the situation worsens. “If there are signs that the medical system is facing severe tests due to a new expansion of infections, we will react flexibly, reinforcing the measures,” he explained at a press conference.

VERY STRICT RULES

New health guidelines released this week warn athletes that they could be expelled from the Games if they violate requirements such as wearing a mask or submitting to daily tests.

Organizers have said that 80% of the participating athletes will be vaccinated and will not be able to interact with the Japanese public.

The Japanese archipelago has been less affected by the pandemic than other great powers, with 14,000 deaths linked to covid-19 since March 2020, according to official figures.

But the health crisis has put pressure on the hospital system and the arrival of the Games raises the fear that more contagious variants will appear. Only 6% of the Japanese population is fully vaccinated at the moment.

The nearly six thousand journalists who come from abroad to cover the event will have very limited travel time in the first two weeks in the country – they are only allowed to leave the hotel to attend the competitions. In addition, their movements will be recorded by GPS, to verify them later in case of problems.

These rules seem to be beginning to reassure the Japanese population, who in recent polls are less opposed to the Games than before.

ald

