Tokyo to Accept Media Registrations for Tokyo Media Center

Register now!

TOKYO, July 06, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – With the Olympics just around the corner, Tokyo Governor Koike Yuriko sent a video message to the world’s media inviting them to the Tokyo Media Center , TMC) provided by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government. TMC offers services not only for members of the press coming to Tokyo, but also for those working from their home countries, a great opportunity to cover the Games and the City online no matter how far away they are. Registration is required for full use of member services. Don’t miss out on getting regular full online updates on what’s happening in Tokyo during the Games!

This press release is about multimedia. See the full news here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210706005820/es/

Video invitation from Koike Yuriko, Governor of Tokyo (Photo: Business Wire)

Find the video invitation form Koike Yuriko, Governor of Tokyo at https://tokyo.mediacenter.jp/about/

Register now!

TMC Online Service Benefits

1)

The TMC website (TMC Web) will be the place to go for a variety of information during the Games, including photos, videos, facts about Tokyo and more.

two)

The TMC Newsletters (TMC Newsletters) will inform you twice a day about what happens in Tokyo during the Games.

3)

The TMC reports (TMC Briefings) will broadcast the daily Tokyo Metropolitan Government briefings live. You can ask the officials questions. They are scheduled from 12:30 pm to 1:00 pm, Japan Standard Time (JST), from July 23 to August 8 and from August 24 to September 5, 2021.

4)

The TMC Conversations (TMC Talks) will video broadcast daily live presentations and recorded messages by Governor Koike and / or world leaders from various fields such as sports, culture and urban development. The main theme will be the future of Tokyo. You can submit questions to the speakers through the online tools. More details on the TMC Conversations will be released soon. They are scheduled from 2:00 pm to 2:40 pm, Japan Standard Time, from July 21 to August 8 and from August 23 to September 5, 2021.

5)

The TMC Online Concierge (TMC Online Concierge) will answer your questions and provide coverage and photography inquiries related to Tokyo. It will be available between 8:00 am and 10:00 pm, Japan Standard Time, July 21 to August 8 and August 23 to September 5, 2021.

We look forward to serving you soon!

Read more

About the Tokyo Media Center (TMC)

The Tokyo Media Center (TMC) has been created by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government to serve as a base for national and international media coverage during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games. The TMC provides information related to the city Tokyo venue, as well as the Tokyo 2020 Games. It is totally separate from the Main Press Center (MPC) and the International Broadcast Center (IBC), which are operated by the Organizing Committee of Tokyo 2020.

Website

URL: https://tokyo.mediacenter.jp/

Facilities

Opening date and time:

Wednesday, July 21, 2021 – Monday, August 9, 8:00 am to 10:00 pm, Japan Standard Time

Monday, August 23, 2021 – Sunday, September 5, 8:00 am to 10:00 pm, Japan Standard Time

* A pre-opening is scheduled for Monday, July 19 and Tuesday, July 20. Details will be announced separately.

Access:

Tokyo Sports Square, 2nd. and 3rd. floor (address: Marunouchi 3-8-3, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo)

1 minute walk from JR Yurakucho Station and Tokyo Subway Yurakucho Station

Services:

Work space and living room

Approximately 120 seats available to create a working environment for journalists.

There will also be a beverage corner offering refreshments.

Information desk

The staff will respond to inquiries about the use of the facilities. Upon entering for the first time, guests will receive a media kit that includes free gifts related to Tokyo.

Japan sample

The Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) will have booths to promote the various regions and traditional culture of Japan.

Japanese liquor stand

The National Tax Agency (NTA) will have a booth to present Japanese spirits.

Internet connection

Wi-Fi available for use by registered members.

* Detailed information, such as measures to counter COVID-19 and how to enter the facility, will be updated periodically on the TMC website and in the TMC Reports.

TOKYO UPDATES

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government (TMG) launched a new media platform to show the world the ever-changing face of Tokyo now and the future in May 2021. This platform features content such as articles that focus on attractions. of Tokyo and the people who live, study and work in the city. Be sure to check it out.

URL: https://www.tokyoupdates.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/

The original text in the source language of this release is the official authorized version. Translations are provided as an adaptation only and must be checked against the text in the source language, which is the only version of the text that will have legal effect.

View the original version at businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210706005820/en/

Contacts

About the Media Center registration

Tokyo Media Center (TMC) Management Office

inquiry@tokyo.mediacenter.jp

Other questions about the TMC

Tokyo 2020 Media Center, Policy Coordination Section, Policy Coordination Division, Governor’s Office for Policy Planning, Tokyo Metropolitan Government

tokyo_media_center@section.metro.tokyo.jp