Tokyo Stock Exchange rises 0.5% encouraged by Wall Street records

Tokyo, Jul 13 . .- The Tokyo Stock Exchange ended today with an advance of 0.52% thanks to the strong rises the day before in Wall Stret and the recovery of confidence in the advance of the global economy.

The Nikkei finished with a gain of 149.22 points, to 287,718 integers, while the broader Topix index, which groups the securities with the largest capitalization, those in the first section, accumulated a rise of 14.31 points or the 0.73%, up to 1,967.64 integers.

The Tokyo stock market followed the trail set by Wall Street last Monday, when it closed with a record in its three main indicators for the second day in a row, with its sights set on the start of the new earnings season.

The Nikkei thus continued its recovery after gaining 2% the day before and after the losses with which it closed the previous week.

Among the securities with the highest capitalization, the technology giant Softbank closed with a 1.25% advance, and the Japanese automotive leader, Toyota Motor, gained 0.5%.

The technology conglomerate Sony advanced 0.69%, while the textile giant Fast Retailing, owner of the chain of clothing stores Uniqlo, gained 0.28%.

The sectors that accumulated the highest profits were mining, finance and insurance.

In the first section, 1,642 stocks advanced compared to 468 that fell and 82 that ended unchanged.

The trading volume amounted to 2.18 trillion yen (16,650 million euros).

.