Tokyo Stock Exchange operator asks Toshiba for transparency after new scandal

Tokyo, Jun 17 (.) .- The operator of the Tokyo Stock Exchange has asked the Japanese technology company Toshiba to take measures to improve its governance, after the latest scandal involving the company related to its measures against activist investors.

“We ask Toshiba to carry out a new investigation promptly and make its results public as soon as possible,” Akira Kiyota, the chief executive of Japan Exchange Group, operator of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, said at a press conference held at the eve and picked up today by the local media.

An independent investigation recently concluded that Toshiba’s top leadership had colluded with senior Japanese officials with a view to weakening the position of activist investors at last year’s shareholders’ meeting.

These findings confirmed the irregularities that majority shareholders had denounced in the re-election process of the president and CEO to Nobuaki Kurumatani, who resigned from his position in mid-April after the scandal was revealed.

The head of the stock exchange operator said that he will pay “great attention” to the general meeting of shareholders to be held on the 25th, and expressed his concern that the latest scandal involving Toshiba could damage the reputation of the main stock market Japanese, especially among foreign investors.

The new president of the company, Osamu Nagayama, said Monday that the company will take steps to “strengthen its board of directors” to include a greater variety of views and with the ultimate goal of improving its governance.

Toshiba’s board maintains a long open front with activist investors, including Singaporean fund Effissimo Capital, its largest shareholder.

The Japanese tech conglomerate returned to the top tier of the Tokyo Stock Exchange last January, after being relegated to second more than three years ago after incurring multimillion-dollar losses from the bankruptcy of its nuclear power branch in the United States.

Although it was once one of the largest technology corporations in Japan, Toshiba has been immersed in serious economic problems for years and plagued by various accounting scandals, and has been forced to divest itself of several of its most important branches, including those of semiconductors. , image sensors and computers.

(c) . Agency