Tokyo Salon 2021 canceled by Covid

F. LL.

Madrid

Updated Friday, 23 April 2021 – 17:37

There will be, they say at the International Olympic Committee, Tokyo Games this year, but the great Asian car show folds sails.

The Tokyo Motor Show 2021 will not be held due to the increase in infections by Covid-19. The CEO of Toyota, Akio Toyoda, at the time president of the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association that organizes the event, declared that they came “to the conclusion that it would be difficult to present our products without visitors being able to experience its characteristics in a safe environment“.

Surely it is not the most important Hall, but of course this biannual contest far exceeds the interest of most classical exhibits, offering a spectacular space for the integration of curious motor enthusiasts in the Japanese country. It is also one of the auto shows that most looks to the future of the industry and, today, to new forms of mobility.

While the Olympic Committee insists on holding the Tokyo Olympics this summer without an audience, that option does not enter the head of the Japanese automobile industry when it comes to scheduling its big contest.

Contact with the public is so essential that the promoters of the Salon have not appreciated even the remotest possibility of making it virtual, as happened last year with the one in Geneva. “We prioritize that visitors experience these vehicles in the real world, and we prefer to hold the event in the real world, not virtually. That’s why we canceled it. “In Tokyo 2019 they attended 1.3 million visitors.

It has not yet been decided whether the Salon will continue to maintain its odd-numbered years or on the contrary celebrate its next edition next year. What the Manufacturers Association has decided is a name change. No longer being Tokio Motor Show, but Tokio Mobility Show due to the rapid development in the fields of transport solutions that currently star in different types of vehicles.

According to the criteria of

The Trust ProjectLearn moreSee links of interest Holidays 2021 Cover THE WORLD TODAY

