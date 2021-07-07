Tokyo registers its highest increase in infections since May 16 days before the Olympic Games

07/07/2021 at 12:24 CEST

.

Tokyo recorded 920 new cases of covid-19 this Wednesday, the highest daily number since mid-May and with 16 days remaining until the opening of the Olympic Games, which would be rethinking the announced audience figures.

This is the highest figure since May 13, when the city recorded 1,010 infections, in a state of emergency.

The average number of daily cases during the last week in the Japanese capital has exceeded the worst level on the scale of four degrees established by the central government to assess the severity of the spread of the virus, according to local authorities.

The rebound in cases in recent days, both in the metropolis and in other areas of the country, has led the Executive to assess the maintenance for a longer time of the restrictions that affect the capital area and other of the most populated Japanese cities, which was initially scheduled to rise next Monday.

The extension of the validity of these measures would mean that they will continue in force during the celebration of the Olympic Games.

The restrictions mainly affect business hours, the sale of alcoholic beverages and the capacity at events, but not the displacement of the population, which has never experienced confinement in Japan as a result of the pandemic.

The Japanese Prime Minister is expected, Yoshihide suga, make a decision about it tomorrow, Thursday.

The spread of the disease, which experts attribute to the spread of more contagious variants such as alpha or delta, has fueled skepticism about holding the Tokyo 2020 Games in the presence of the public, fearing that they will become in a focus of infection or origin of new strains.

The organizers of the event, which is scheduled to open on July 23, have never ruled out holding closed-door competitions based on the epidemic situation, however, they recently announced that they planned to allow the entry of up to 10,000 spectators or half capacity of the facilities.

The authorities are now considering reducing the figure to 5,000 and holding tests that begin after 9 pm, including the opening and closing ceremonies, behind closed doors, according to leaks to the local Kyodo news agency.

The organizers are expected to hold a meeting this week to discuss the matter.