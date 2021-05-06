Tokyo reaches halftime more than 2% after Dow Jones record

Tokyo, May 6 (EFE) .- The Tokyo Stock Exchange today closed the first tranche of the session with a rise of more than 2%, spurred by the record close on Wall Street the day before.

At the break, the Tokyo benchmark, the Nikkei, registered a rise of 578.56 points, or 2.01%, to stand at 29,391.19 integers.

In turn, the broader Topix, which groups together the securities with the highest capitalization, those in the first section, added 35.31 points or 1.86%, until it was 1933.55 integers.

Tokyo started clearly positive from the initial bell ringing, in an atmosphere of optimism promoted by the advance of the Dow Jones of New York Industrialists on Wednesday that allowed it to close at a new record level before the signs of economic recovery in the US. .

Among the sectors that led the rise in selective Tokyo was the metallurgical industry, with the third largest steel company in the world, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, rising by an important 7.45%.

Also that of precision instruments, with the manufacturers of optical and imaging equipment Olympus and Nikon revaluing by 3.78% and 2.72%, respectively.

