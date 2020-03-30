THE ECONOMIST

Oaxaca.- The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which were postponed due to the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, will begin on July 23, 2021, the organizers announced on Monday, almost a year after the initially scheduled date (July 24). 2020).

“The Olympic Games will be held between July 23 and August 8, 2021. While the Paralympics will go from August 24 to September 5,” said the president of the Tokyo 2020 local organizing committee, Yoshiro Mori, in Press conference.

Just a few hours earlier, Mori had said a decision by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on the new dates was expected this week.

But this Monday morning, the president of the organizing committee reported that an emergency teleconference had been held with the IOC and that a final decision had been reached on the date.

“We agreed that the organization of the event would be in the summer, as originally planned, considering the issue of the coronavirus and that it takes time for the preparation, selection and classification of athletes,” he added.

– Changes in sports calendar –

In a statement, the IOC stated that the new dates would give health authorities and organizers “the maximum time to deal with the continuous changes and the whole problem caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The decision to organize them in summer would cause “minimal” alterations to the international calendar, according to the agency.

With this announcement, I am confident that by working together with the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, the Tokyo Government and all parties, we will be able to meet this unprecedented challenge. The human race is in a dark tunnel. These Olympic Games can be a light at the end of this tunnel, “IOC President Thomas Bach said in a statement.

Shortly before, Mori had pointed out in the same sense that the organizers face an “unprecedented challenge”.

“I think the mission of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee is to host the Olympic and Paralympic Games next year as proof of the victory of mankind,” against the virus, Mori said.

Shortly after this decision, the World Athletics, the International Athletics Federation (IAAF) announced that it was delaying to 2022 the World Cup of this sport, scheduled in Eugene, in the United States, between August 6 and 15, 2021.

“We support the new dates for the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 (…) that allow athletes the necessary time to recover training and competitions,” the international athletics federation wrote in a statement.

World Athletics Championship

“From now on we will work with the organizers of the World Athletics Championships planned in Oregon to find new dates in 2022,” added the former IAAF.

The decision to host the Games in the Japanese summer of 2021 comes less than a week after organizers and the IOC announced the historic postponement, after strong pressure from athletes and sports federations.

Speculation had arisen that Japanese organizers could take advantage of this postponement of the global competition to move the celebration to the Japanese spring, to avoid the Tokyo summer heat wave, which was one of the main concerns before the arrival of the coronavirus.

Due to the heat, the marathon had been moved to Sapporo, a city 800 kilometers north of Tokyo, where temperatures are lower.

The postponement has put organizers on the task of reorganizing the event, and Tokyo 2020 organizing committee chief executive Toshiro Muto admitted the additional costs will be “massive.”