Tokyo Olympics soccer tournament schedule

04/21/2021 at 1:46 PM CEST
EFE
The Spanish team was framed in group C of the men’s soccer tournament of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games along with Argentina, Egypt and Australia.
The team led by Luis de la Fuente returns to an Olympics after his absence from Rio 2016.
Spain will make its debut on July 22 in Sapporo against Egypt. Three days later he will play Australia and on July 28 he will face Argentina, the most difficult rival.
If they qualify for the quarterfinals, Spain will face one of the teams from Group D: Brazil, Germany, Ivory Coast and Saudi Arabia, presumably the top two.
On the other hand, Brazil-Holland or Sweden-United States, will be some of the most attractive matches once the calendar is known the women’s football tournament of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games after the draw held this Wednesday at FIFA headquarters at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich.
FEMALE TOURNAMENT
Group stage
21.07
Great Britain-Chile 16.30 local (7.30 GMT) Sapporo Dome
Japan-Canada 19.30 (10.30 GMT) Sapporo Dome
China-Brazil 17.00 (08.00 GMT) Miyagi Stadium
Zambia-Netherlands 20.00 (11.00 GMT) Miyagi Stadium
Sweden-USA 17.30 (08.30 GMT) Tokyo Stadium
Australia-New Zealand 20.30 (11.30 GMT) Tokio Stadium
24.07
Chile-Canada 16.30 (7.30 GMT) Sapporo Dome
Japan-Great Britain 19.30 (10.30 GMT) Sapporo Dome
China-Zambia 17.00 (8.00 GMT) Miyagi Stadium
Netherlands-Brazil 20.00 (11.00 GMT) Miyagi Stadium
Sweden-Australia 17.30 (8.30 GMT) Saitama Stadium
New Zealand-USA 20.30 (11.30 GMT) Saitama Stadium
27.07
New Zealand-Sweden 17.00 (8.00 GMT) Miyagi Stadium
Chile-Japan 20.00 (11.00 GMT) Miyagi Stadium
USA-Australia 17.00 (8.00 GMT) Ibaraki Kashima Std.
Canada-Great Britain 20.00 (11.00 GMT) Ibaraki Kashima Std.
Brazil-Zambia 20.30 (11.30 GMT) Saitama Stadium
Netherlands-China 20.30 (11.30 GMT) International Yokohama
— Quarter finals:
30.07
2E-2F (22) 17.00 (8.00 GMT) Miyagi Stadium
1E-3F / G (19) 18.00 (9.00 GMT) Ibaraki Kashima Std.
1G-3E / F (21) 19.00 (10.00 GMT) Saitama Stadium
1F-2G (20) 20.00 (11.00 GMT) International Yokohama
– Semifinals
02.08
Winner 20-Winner 22 17.00 (8.00 GMT) Ibaraki Kashima Std.
Winner 19-Winner 21 20.00 (11.00 GMT) International Yokohama
– Third and fourth place
05.08
Semifinal losers 17.00 (8.00 GMT) Ibaraki Kashima Std.
— FINAL
06.08
Semi-final winners 11.00 (2.00 GMT) Olympic Tokyo
MEN’S TOURNAMENT
Group stage:
22.07
Egypt-Spain 16.30 (07.30 GMT) Sapporo Dome
Argentina-Australia 19.30 (10.30 GMT) Sapporo Dome
New Zealand-South Korea 17.00 (8.00 GMT) Ibaraki Kashima Std.
Honduras-Romania 20.00 (11.00 GMT) Ibaraki Kashima Std.
Mexico-France 17.00 (8.00 GMT) Tokyo Std.
Japan-South Africa 20.00 (11.00 GMT) Tokyo Std.
Brazil-Germany 17.30 (8.30 GMT) International Yokohama
Ivory Coast-Saudi Arabia 20.30 (11.30 GMT) International Yokohama
25.07
Egypt-Argentina 16.30 (7.30 GMT) Sapporo Dome
Australia-Spain 19.30 (10.30 GMT) Sapporo Dome
New Zealand-Honduras 17.00 (8.00 GMT) Ibaraki Kashima Std.
Romania-South Korea 20.00 (11.00 GMT) Ibaraki Kashima Std.
France-South Africa 17.00 (8.00 GMT) Saitama Stadium
Japan-Mexico 20.00 (11.00 GMT) Saitama Stadium
Brazil-Ivory Coast 17.30 (8.30 GMT) International Yokohama
Saudi Arabia-Germany 20.30 (11.30 GMT) International Yokohama
28.07
Romania-New Zealand 17.30 (8.30 GMT) Sapporo Dome
South Africa-Mexico 20.30 (11.30 GMT) Sapporo Dome
Germany-Ivory Coast 17.00 (8.00 GMT) Miyagi Stadium
Australia-Egypt 20.00 (11.00 GMT) Miyagi Stadium
Saudi Arabia-Brazil 17.00 (8.00 GMT) Saitama Stadium
Spain-Argentina 20.00 (11.00 GMT) Saitama Stadium
South Korea-Honduras 17.30 (8.30 GMT) International Yokohama
France-Japan 20.30 (11.30 GMT) International Yokohama
Quarter finals
31.08
1C-2D (27) 17.00 (8.00 GMT) Miyagi Stadium
1A-2B (25) 18.00 (9.00 GMT) Ibaraki Kashima Std.
1D-2C (28) 19.00 (10.00 GMT) Saitama Stadium
1B-2A (26) 20.00 (11.00 GMT) International Yokohama
Semifinals:
03.08
Winner 26-Winner 28 17.00 (8.00 GMT) Ibaraki Kashima Std.
Winner 25-Winner 27 20.00 (11.00 GMT) Saitama Stadium
Third and fourth place
06.08
Semifinal losers 20.00 (11.00 GMT) Saitama Stadium
FINAL
07.08
Semifinal Winners 20.30 (11.30 GMT) International Yokohama