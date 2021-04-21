Tokyo Olympics soccer tournament schedule

04/21/2021 at 1:46 PM CEST

EFE

The Spanish team was framed in group C of the men’s soccer tournament of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games along with Argentina, Egypt and Australia.

The team led by Luis de la Fuente returns to an Olympics after his absence from Rio 2016.

Spain will make its debut on July 22 in Sapporo against Egypt. Three days later he will play Australia and on July 28 he will face Argentina, the most difficult rival.

If they qualify for the quarterfinals, Spain will face one of the teams from Group D: Brazil, Germany, Ivory Coast and Saudi Arabia, presumably the top two.

On the other hand, Brazil-Holland or Sweden-United States, will be some of the most attractive matches once the calendar is known the women’s football tournament of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games after the draw held this Wednesday at FIFA headquarters at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich.

FEMALE TOURNAMENT

Group stage

21.07

Great Britain-Chile 16.30 local (7.30 GMT) Sapporo Dome

Japan-Canada 19.30 (10.30 GMT) Sapporo Dome

China-Brazil 17.00 (08.00 GMT) Miyagi Stadium

Zambia-Netherlands 20.00 (11.00 GMT) Miyagi Stadium

Sweden-USA 17.30 (08.30 GMT) Tokyo Stadium

Australia-New Zealand 20.30 (11.30 GMT) Tokio Stadium

24.07

Chile-Canada 16.30 (7.30 GMT) Sapporo Dome

Japan-Great Britain 19.30 (10.30 GMT) Sapporo Dome

China-Zambia 17.00 (8.00 GMT) Miyagi Stadium

Netherlands-Brazil 20.00 (11.00 GMT) Miyagi Stadium

Sweden-Australia 17.30 (8.30 GMT) Saitama Stadium

New Zealand-USA 20.30 (11.30 GMT) Saitama Stadium

27.07

New Zealand-Sweden 17.00 (8.00 GMT) Miyagi Stadium

Chile-Japan 20.00 (11.00 GMT) Miyagi Stadium

USA-Australia 17.00 (8.00 GMT) Ibaraki Kashima Std.

Canada-Great Britain 20.00 (11.00 GMT) Ibaraki Kashima Std.

Brazil-Zambia 20.30 (11.30 GMT) Saitama Stadium

Netherlands-China 20.30 (11.30 GMT) International Yokohama

— Quarter finals:

30.07

2E-2F (22) 17.00 (8.00 GMT) Miyagi Stadium

1E-3F / G (19) 18.00 (9.00 GMT) Ibaraki Kashima Std.

1G-3E / F (21) 19.00 (10.00 GMT) Saitama Stadium

1F-2G (20) 20.00 (11.00 GMT) International Yokohama

– Semifinals

02.08

Winner 20-Winner 22 17.00 (8.00 GMT) Ibaraki Kashima Std.

Winner 19-Winner 21 20.00 (11.00 GMT) International Yokohama

– Third and fourth place

05.08

Semifinal losers 17.00 (8.00 GMT) Ibaraki Kashima Std.

— FINAL

06.08

Semi-final winners 11.00 (2.00 GMT) Olympic Tokyo

MEN’S TOURNAMENT

Group stage:

22.07

Egypt-Spain 16.30 (07.30 GMT) Sapporo Dome

Argentina-Australia 19.30 (10.30 GMT) Sapporo Dome

New Zealand-South Korea 17.00 (8.00 GMT) Ibaraki Kashima Std.

Honduras-Romania 20.00 (11.00 GMT) Ibaraki Kashima Std.

Mexico-France 17.00 (8.00 GMT) Tokyo Std.

Japan-South Africa 20.00 (11.00 GMT) Tokyo Std.

Brazil-Germany 17.30 (8.30 GMT) International Yokohama

Ivory Coast-Saudi Arabia 20.30 (11.30 GMT) International Yokohama

25.07

Egypt-Argentina 16.30 (7.30 GMT) Sapporo Dome

Australia-Spain 19.30 (10.30 GMT) Sapporo Dome

New Zealand-Honduras 17.00 (8.00 GMT) Ibaraki Kashima Std.

Romania-South Korea 20.00 (11.00 GMT) Ibaraki Kashima Std.

France-South Africa 17.00 (8.00 GMT) Saitama Stadium

Japan-Mexico 20.00 (11.00 GMT) Saitama Stadium

Brazil-Ivory Coast 17.30 (8.30 GMT) International Yokohama

Saudi Arabia-Germany 20.30 (11.30 GMT) International Yokohama

28.07

Romania-New Zealand 17.30 (8.30 GMT) Sapporo Dome

South Africa-Mexico 20.30 (11.30 GMT) Sapporo Dome

Germany-Ivory Coast 17.00 (8.00 GMT) Miyagi Stadium

Australia-Egypt 20.00 (11.00 GMT) Miyagi Stadium

Saudi Arabia-Brazil 17.00 (8.00 GMT) Saitama Stadium

Spain-Argentina 20.00 (11.00 GMT) Saitama Stadium

South Korea-Honduras 17.30 (8.30 GMT) International Yokohama

France-Japan 20.30 (11.30 GMT) International Yokohama

Quarter finals

31.08

1C-2D (27) 17.00 (8.00 GMT) Miyagi Stadium

1A-2B (25) 18.00 (9.00 GMT) Ibaraki Kashima Std.

1D-2C (28) 19.00 (10.00 GMT) Saitama Stadium

1B-2A (26) 20.00 (11.00 GMT) International Yokohama

Semifinals:

03.08

Winner 26-Winner 28 17.00 (8.00 GMT) Ibaraki Kashima Std.

Winner 25-Winner 27 20.00 (11.00 GMT) Saitama Stadium

Third and fourth place

06.08

Semifinal losers 20.00 (11.00 GMT) Saitama Stadium

FINAL

07.08

Semifinal Winners 20.30 (11.30 GMT) International Yokohama