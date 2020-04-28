The 2020 Tokyo Olympics, currently delayed to 2021, will be canceled if the coronavirus pandemic goes unchecked, organizing committee chair Yoshiro Mori said in an interview with Japanese daily Nikkan Sports on Tuesday.

If the pandemic continues, “they will have to be canceled,” said the person in charge, explaining that the Olympic Games cannot be delayed again.

Last Thursday, Mori had already stressed that “thinking both about the athletes and the problems that it would pose for the organization, it is technically difficult to delay them two years.”

The pandemic of the new coronavirus forced a first postponement of the Olympic Games, whose opening date was set for July 23, 2021.

Yoshiro Mori said that the battle against the virus resembles “the fight against an invisible enemy” and recalled that until now the Olympic Games have only been canceled due to the war.

If the pandemic is successfully controlled, “we will organize the Olympics in peace next year,” Mori said.

“Humanity bets on that,” he added.

Under pressure from athletes and sports federations, Japanese organizers and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) agreed in March to postpone the Games to 2021.

Organizers and the Japanese government insist that the big sporting event could be an opportunity to show the world’s triumph over the new coronavirus, but there are those who think that a one-year delay is not enough.

It will be “extremely difficult” to hold the Games next year if a vaccine is not discovered, Japan Medical Association President Yoshitake Yokokura warned Tuesday.

“I would not say that they are not going to be held, but it will be very difficult,” Yoshitake Yokokura added at a press conference.

Last week, a Japanese medical expert, who criticized the country’s response to the coronavirus, said he was “very pessimistic” about the possibility that the Olympics could be held in 2021.