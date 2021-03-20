Tokyo Olympics run out of foreign audiences in the stands

At last it is official after several reports without sources and rumors: spectators from abroad will not be able to attend the postponed Tokyo Olympics when they start in four months.

The decision was made public on Saturday after a video conference between the IOC, the Japanese and Tokyo governments, the International Paralympic Committee and the organizing committee.

The authorities alleged that the risk of receiving viewers from other countries was too great in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. Several polls claimed that 80% oppose the holding of the Olympics and the same percentage oppose spectators from abroad.

The country has confirmed about 8,800 deaths from COVID-19 and has controlled the virus better than most other countries.

“In order to give clarity to ticket holders living in other countries and to allow them to adjust their travel plans at this stage, the parties on the Japanese side have concluded that they will not be able to enter Japan at the time of the Olympic and Paralympic Games ”, stated the organizing committee in a statement.

Organizers said 600,000 tickets were sold to fans outside of Japan. They promised refunds, but this must be determined by so-called authorized ticket resellers, who handle purchases outside the country. These intermediaries apply rates of up to 20% on the amount of the ticket, and it is not clear if that rate will be returned.

Toshiro Muto, executive director of the organizing committee stated that the organizers are not responsible for money lost on flights and hotel reservations. He said this does not include any “contract of agreement with Tokyo”.

Organizing committee chair Seiko Hashimoto, who played seven Olympics as an athlete and won bronze in speed skating in 1992, acknowledged there was pressure to wait longer to make a decision, but said fans can now plan.

“We could wait until the last moment to decide, except for the spectators,” said Seiko Hashimoto. “It was an unavoidable decision.”

IOC President Thomas Bach called the decision “difficult”, noting that “We have to make decisions that may require the sacrifice of all.”

The financial burden for the loss of these sales will fall on Japan. The budget of the local organizing committee contemplated an income of 800 million dollars for this concept, the third largest item within private financing. Any deficit in the budget will have to be borne by the government.

“The earnings from ticket sales will decrease,” said Muto. “That’s clear”.

He also hinted at more cuts to peripheral Olympics staff.

“As for the number of people related to the games or if we keep the same number – maybe we will have to reduce the number. That is the consensus, ”he said.

In total, Japan officially invests $ 15.4 billion in organizing the Games. Various government audits indicate that the actual cost can be up to double. Except for 6.7 billion, the rest are public funds.