The Tokyo Olympics They were postponed until 2021, putting an end to weeks of guesswork that the appointment could not be carried out as originally scheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The International Olympic Committee finally made the decision on Tuesday after consulting with the Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe, and local organizers.

The IOC noted that the Games will be held “no later than the summer of 2021”, however, they will retain the name Tokyo 2020.

To take care of the athletes’ health, everyone involved in the Games and the international community, the IOC President and the Prime Minister of Japan have concluded that Tokyo 2020 should be rescheduled by no later than the summer of 2021.

In the current circumstances and based on the information provided by the WHO today, the IOC President and the Prime Minister of Japan concluded that the Games of the XXXII Olympiad in Tokyo should be rescheduled to a date that is not in 2020 anymore in the summer 2021, to safeguard the health of athletes, everyone involved in the Olympics and the international community, the IOC said in a statement.

Before the announcement, Abe shared that Bach agreed with his proposal to postpone them for a year.

President Bach said he would agree ‘one hundred percent’ and we agreed that the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics should be no later than the summer of 2021, Abe said, noting that hosting the Games next year will be “the demonstration of the victory of human beings against the spread of coronavirus ”.

The decision was imminent. The pandemic has meant border closings and the suspension of massive events such as sporting events, in addition to restrictions on movement in many countries.

Postponing the major event involves logistical complications such as the availability of venues in Japan, the alteration of international sports calendars during whatever new date is selected, the restoration of the classification processes and other considerations.

The decision was made just hours after local organizers had said the torch relay was to continue Thursday. Those plans also changed.

For now, the flame will remain guarded and in sight in Fukushima, said Organizing Committee Chairman Yoshiro Mori.

The Olympic Games have never been postponed, only canceled in the past due to war.

The IOC and the organizers of Tokyo They said they are confident that the decision to postpone the appointment will allow the world to recover from the pandemic.

Leaders agree that the Tokyo Olympics can be a beacon of hope to the world during these difficult times and that the Olympic flame becomes the light at the end of the tunnel the world is in right now. Therefore, it was agreed that the Olympic flame will remain in Japan. It was also agreed that the Games retain the name of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

