Tokyo Olympics live: results and medals today, live online | July 26

Apologies from South Korea for broadcasting the opening ceremony

The president of the South Korean television network Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) publicly apologized today for the coverage that the channel made of the opening of Tokyo 2020, in which he used offensive stereotypes to refer to certain countries.

At the opening ceremony, during the parade of all the national delegations present in Tokyo 2020, the chain accompanied the appearance of each of them with a series of texts and images that were supposed to be representative of each country. For Ukraine, MBC used an image of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, the epicenter in 1986 of what has been the worst accident at an atomic plant to date, and for Haiti, a photo of street riots. In the case of the Marshall Islands, the chain wrote that the archipelago

it served as a testing ground for the US nuclear weapons program.

When it came to presenting Spain, MBC labeled a series of tourist attractions (“Bullfighting, flamenco, Gaudí and Mijas”) accompanied by photos of a bullfight, the Sagrada Familia and the soccer team.

“As the main executive responsible for the content of MBC, I offer my sincere apologies with my head down to those who had to suffer our careless and reckless coverage and to the viewers who we disappointed,” said the president of the entity at a press conference, Park Sun-jae, after offering three heartfelt bows.