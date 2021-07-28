Tokyo Olympics 2021. Analysis of the women’s semifinals

The Tokyo Olympics 2021 They are beginning to enter the defining phase when it comes to tennis. Although it is one of the individual disciplines that dedicates the most time to it (just over a week), the reality is that there are already the last remnants of an exciting tournament due to the context and what it represents to play under the flag of your country. In that sense, in Break Point We thoroughly analyzed the menu of the semifinals of the women’s team with four players who were not -a priori- in the plans of many when the event began. Who will advance to the final? Who will secure a medal? We really don’t know. However, we will try to elucidate where the keys to the two encounters can pass through.

ELENA RYBAKINA VS. BELINDA BENCIC (08 HOURS – CENTRAL STADIUM OF ARIAKE TENNIS PARK)

Switzerland could have regretted the last minute drop in Roger Federer Tokyo 2021. It is that the chances of medals without his presence or that of Stan Wawrinka were significantly reduced since not only the option to fight for a medal in singles was lost, but also in men’s doubles and mixed doubles. But nevertheless, Belinda Bencic he had other plans. So much so that he has been displaying brilliant tennis in the matches he played in this championship. In fact, she surpassed Pegula, Krejcikova, Doi, and Pavlyuchenkova.

From a mix between a flat and powerful serve and one with effects (he used the resource of the slice to open his opponents), he managed to take the initiative of the points each time he was on serve. Likewise, he understood the moments in which to accelerate and when to slow down a revolution in the midst of a context of absolutely hot weather (the temperature exceeded 40 degrees). Beyond that, she worked the heights well with her drive (one flat, one with height -especially in the win against Pavlyuchenkova-) and was precise from the backhand to counteract the powerful opponent’s shots.

Indeed, you should not vary your game plan too much compared to Elena Rybakina, who beat Muguruza in the last game and who has a pattern of play very similar to that of tennis players from Eastern Europe: flat shots, little patience to cross in long exchanges from the back of the court and an important acceleration capacity in your shots. “My service is my main weapon. I know I have had ups and downs, but I have not made mistakes and I have been very focused,” said the Kazakh after her victory against the Spanish to the website of the ITF.

Rybakina will seek to move Bencic and, thus, be able to dominate from the first moment. If you hit solid from the center of the court and planted well on the baseline and maintain a high percentage of first serves, you will be, without a doubt, closer to victory.

ELINA SVITOLINA VS. MARKETA VONDROUSOVA (THIRD TURN – CENTRAL STADIUM OF ARIAKE TENNIS PARK)

Before having time to face the honeymoon with Gael Monfils, Elina Svitolina He traveled to Tokyo to fulfill one of his dreams in tennis: to win an Olympic medal for his beloved Ukraine. Consequently, it is one step away from making it happen. “It’s very exciting, but I don’t want to think about it. Now my goal is to think about tomorrow’s game,” he said after success against Camila Giorgi by a double 6-4.

Better backhand than forehand, the Ukrainian will have to avoid constantly relapsing into the ‘stick for stick’ against Marketa Vondrousova. In fact, it will be essential to vary the shots, move your rival and, mainly, be able to press from the rest, a facet in which he stood out throughout the contest. Despite that, he will not be able to indulge in many unforced errors as he will face a Czech, whose confidence soared through the roof when she beat Naomi Osaka.

So far, she has lost only one set (to Bertens in her debut) and being left-handed tends to favor her as her opponents don’t come with rhythm against left-handed players. Although he has a virtue to hit the ball hard, it is not his only variant far from it: his dropshots and the slice are two shots to take into account. Even, many times the first shot after the serve is a drop. His two-handed backhand is – in my opinion – the shot with which he takes the most advantage. I find more than open.