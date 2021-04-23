Tokyo lines up the last 3 months for the Olympic Games under a health emergency

04/23/2021 at 1:25 PM CEST

Antonio Hermosín Gandul / EFE

Tokyo faces the three-month countdown to the Olympic Games again under a health emergency due to the rebound in covid infections, but also with pending duties, such as defining whether there will be an audience in the stands and recovering the support of the Japanese for the event.

The date that marks just 91 days before the Games, whose inauguration is scheduled for July 23, coincides with the decision of the Japanese Government to re-declare the state of health emergency in Tokyo and three other Japanese prefectures, the most affected for the fourth wave of infections that affects Japan.

This is the third time that Japan has resorted to this exceptional measure, which will entail the temporary closure of businesses such as bars, restaurants, shopping centers or amusement parks, in addition to the prohibition of holding mass events such as sports competitions with the public.

COMPLICATED TIMING

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga reaffirmed today that the new state of emergency will not alter the preparations for the Games and pointed out that this measure is part of his commitment to organize “safe” Games.

The health emergency will be in force in principle in Tokyo until May 11, although it is possible that it will be extended depending on the evolution of infections, something that already happened with the previous application of the measure, which was in force in the Japanese capital. from January 7 to March 22.

The president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach, on Wednesday played down the statement, which he called “proactive” and aimed at preventing the spread of the virus during the holiday period of early May in Japan.

“We understand it. It is perfectly in line with the diligent approach of the Japanese authorities,” said Bach, who also insisted that there has never been a city better prepared than Tokyo to host the Games, during a telematics conference held after a meeting of the Executive Commission of the IOC.

According to the Japanese media, Bach plans to visit the country between May 17 and 18, just after the state of emergency ended, and with the aim of staging his full support for the Tokyo Games and clearing up the incessant doubts about the celebration of the event in full pandemic.

SOME “UNREAL” GAMES

But both the organizers and the IOC have a hard time convincing the Japanese. 39% of them believe that the Games should be canceled, while 32% believe that they should be postponed again, according to a recent poll by local news agency Kyodo.

Popular support for the Games, one of the greatest assets presumed by those responsible for Tokyo 2020, has plummeted during the pandemic due to fears that the event is a source of contagion, as well as its skyrocketing budget and a long list of scandals carried out by the organization.

“It is time to stop our losses and cancel the Games,” said an editorial published this week by the Asahi newspaper, one of the main Japanese newspapers, which described the government’s plans to “redirect” the Olympic athletes as “unreal.” “already insufficient national health resources”.

And it is that one of the things that worry the most in Japan is the possibility of potential contagion between athletes and personnel participating in the Olympic Games. put under even greater pressure to the medical centers of Tokyo, which at times have scratched the full occupancy of their beds for seriously ill covid patients.

MORE PENDING DUTIES

This scenario, together with the slowness with which vaccination advances in Japan – around 1% of its population has been inoculated with at least one dose – led the organizers to veto the entry of foreign visitors to the country for the Games .

Given the complexity of the situation, the hosts have chosen to temporarily put the decision on whether there will be a local audience in the stands of the competitions, something that at the moment seems unlikely.

The organization also has yet to define details on health protocols for athletes, including how often they will be tested for coronavirus and what type. It is contemplated to carry out daily tests to the athletes, mostly of saliva.

In addition, it is recommended -although it will not be forced- to be vaccinated before traveling to Japan, while for Japanese athletes the Japanese authorities have considered inoculating them as a priority for the Games, according to the Japanese media.

This possible measure has generated strong opposition on social networks, in a context in which only health professionals and several thousand citizens over 65 have been vaccinated.