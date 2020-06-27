The governor of Tokyo, Yuriko Koike, affirmed that at the moment it is not possible to be spoken of a “second wave of contagions”

The government of Tokyo ruled out applying new restrictions despite the increase in the number of infections of coronavirus COVID-19 in the capital, which has been hovering around fifty daily infections for four days in a row and registered 57 more this Saturday, the highest number since the lifting of the state of health alert.

The Governor of Tokyo, Yuriko Koike, affirmed that at the moment it is not possible to speak of a “second wave of contagions” because the increase in is not so significant, and pointed out that the authorities do not contemplate reimposing restrictions or issuing new warnings to citizens, in statements to the Japanese media.

He Tokyo Metropolitan Area, the region of Japan Most affected by the pandemic, it had been registering a downward trend of new COVID-19 infections until the end of May, when the state of health alert was lifted throughout the country, but in recent days the cases seem to have rebounded.

This rebound coincides with the strategy of the local authorities to increase the number of PCR tests in areas considered risky, mainly nightlife districts such as the well-known Tokyo red light district of Kabukicho.

The increase also comes after the Japanese authorities have been gradually withdrawing measures to prevent contagion, although the ban on holding large sporting or cultural events is still in force.

Nationally, there is also a slight increase in infections since the lifting of the state of health alert on May 25.

On Friday, 105 new cases were confirmed across the country, which is the first time that more than a hundred have been exceeded since mid-May, bringing the total national figure to 18,317, with 917 deaths, according to the latest available data.

With information from .