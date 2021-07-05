Tokyo Games | Doncic prefers Olympic gold

The question was compromising, but Luka Doncic did not hesitate to answer. “What do you prefer to win: Olympic gold with Slovenia or the NBA ring?” the Pre-Olympic that concluded this Sunday in Kaunas. “I would say gold. If you play with your country, that means a lot. Although I would not mind both, “he replied the star of the dallas mavericks. His priority defines the level of commitment to his team, which he demonstrated in the decisive match against host Lithuania: 31 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists. A galactic performance, the kind you are used to in the North American league. Doncic will be at the Games, great news for the event, which will receive a figure of world projection, and will face Spain in the group stage, the country where he grew up as a player.

Doncic will be in Tokyo, indeed, but he could well have stayed out. Not because of his career in this Pre-Olympic, which Slovenia has fairly dominated, but because of the paradoxical structure of international basketball. Because it is one thing for players to want to play for their countries, as Magic Luka’s desire shows, and another is that they always can. On the one hand we have the NBA at the cusp, with full independence from FIBA ​​and even from the Games. In fact, the league is still being played these days: this Tuesday it will start the final between Milwaukee and Phoenix. The Dallas were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs, allowing Doncic to travel to Kaunas. And on the other hand, Slovenia has reached the Pre-Olympic with an invitation. Despite winning the Eurobasket in 2017, he could not play the 2019 World Cup, because he succumbed in the Windows, a competition in which the NBA do not play, due to coincidence of dates, nor the Euroleague, because they have said they do not want to be less . A system that already left Doncic out of the World Cup … and that it could have also fired him from the Games.