Tokyo Games Betting: Which country is the favorite to get the most medals in Tokyo 2021?

Updated 07/19/2021 – 11:34

The last editions of the Olympic Games have had their main dominators in the United States and China. Make numbers, and if you have to bet on a what part of the planet will belong to the next star of a sports specialty, it is likely from one of these two countries.

The data support this sentence, since in the last Olympic cycles, at least since the 21st century beganThe laurels have been shared, yes, with sporadic permits from Russia and Great Britain.

Who is the favorite? The United States or China?

Thus, there is no doubt that the forecasts indicate a clear favoritism towards these two countries, in which the main quotas place United States and China in the first two steps of the podium. Of course, with disparate benefits. While for the Americans only one euro of profit is offered if it is the nation that wins the most medals, if China does it, they can get slightly more than 6.

However, and despite this previous favoritism, the United States should not ‘relax’, at least if it wants to continue at the top of international sport: China to send 431 athletes to Tokyo, including 24 Olympic champions.

Among others, world champion shot putter Gong Lijiaor, the two-time Olympic gold medalist in taekwondo Wu Jingyu, the world shooting champion Pang Wei, Olympic walking champion Liu Hong and the Olympic silver medalist on trampoline Dong Dong are among the most experienced athletes in the delegation because this will be their fourth Olympic participation.

On the American side, there will be no shortage of men’s and women’s basketball teams, top favorites for gold, Brasy Ellison (archery), Allyson Felix or Noah Lyles (Athletics), Simone biles (gymnastics) Katie Ledecky, Caeleb Dressel or Michael Andrew (swimming).

The following countries that have the most options according to the main bookmakers are Japan, UK and Russia with figures ranging between 22 and 35 euros.

How many medals are expected?

What if we talk about the number of medals? How many would each of them be able to win? That the Kevin Durant, Allyson Felix and company win over 46, it is paid to something more than 2 euros, while China, if it exceeds 36, the fee is around 1.7 euros of benefit.

Y SpainWhat is the average quota for the number of medals I could get in Tokyo? Who earns more than 6 metals, it pays about 2.5. Less than that amount, the figure drops to about a euro and a half, profit.