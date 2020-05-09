There are more and more events that, due to the health crisis caused by COVID-19, decide to cancel their physical events that were to take place this year 2020, although the dates on which they were to be held were not very close. So, this list has a new member, Tokyo Game Show 2020, since, through a statement issued through social networks (place where the highest concentration of users of the different platforms that currently exist in the market is) has detailed the plans for this event that will no longer have a physical celebration this year.

TOKYO GAME SHOW 2020 (TGS2020), scheduled to take place from September 24 (Tuesday) to 27 (Sunday), is now scheduled to take place online. TGS2020, which normally takes place in Makuhari Messe, is canceled. TGS2020 is organized by the Computer Entertainment SUpplier’s Association (CESA, whose director is Hideki Hayakawa), in collaboration with Nikkei Business Publications, Inc. (whose president and CEO is Naoto Yoshida) and Dentsu Inc (whose representative director is HIroshi Igarashi).

Due to the situation caused by the new coronavirus (COVID-19) on a global scale and since the situation cannot yet predict its consequences in Japan either, the organizer and the co-organizers have agreed to make this decision after considering that the main priority is the health and safety of visitors, exhibitors and shareholders. We ask for your understanding and cooperation.

We will give more information through the official website (https://tgs.cesa.or.jp/en/) and through a statement from the end of May.