Tokyo Assemblyman Wants To Turn The City Into A Crypto Powerhouse

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

Source: Adobe / Luciano Mortula-LGM

An assemblyman from the city of Tokyo has spoken out on ambitious plans to transform the Japanese capital into a crypto-powered financial center, stating that adopting crypto assets could help bring the city on a par with London and Hong Kong.

Speaking to Finders (via Yahoo Japan), Yuu Ito, a member of the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly who is currently serving his third term, referred to the plans established by the current governor of Tokyo, Yuriko Koike, who has made public his plans to boost the international financial situation of the city.

But Ito said it will not be easy to bring Tokyo to the same level as London or Asian financial centers such as Macau and Hong Kong, unless radical measures are taken.

He claimed that cryptocurrency-related businesses could give Tokyo the upper hand, but added that this would be far from easy considering that Japanese bitcoin (BTC) to yen ownership rates have dropped significantly over the past three years. The assembly member stated that the high tax rates have probably scared investors away from the market.

However, he claimed that measures such as the proposed redevelopment of the Tsukiji Market, a historic fish market dating back to the 17th century, could play a role. The huge market is now closed and will be used as a transportation depot for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics this summer. But the city, which owns the site, has revealed plans to redevelop the market into a high-tech complex with hotels and convention centers in the next 20 years.

And the assembly member explained that cryptocurrencies could play a role here: becoming a “cryptocurrency trading center.”

Ito also claimed that “politicians should address the issues related to monetary policy and BTC taxes,” and proposed creating “a special zone in Tokyo” where people can use bitcoin in a tax-free environment.

Fast-moving cities with adoption plans like these will “win” the technology race, he added.

Although Ito will have a mountain to climb if he wants to convince his fellow assembly members to join such a project, at least one ally has already emerged. Speaking to the same outlet, assembly member Nobuko Irie agreed that blockchain-powered solutions could help both in the short and long term.

He claimed that the technology could be used to help distribute economic aid related to the coronavirus pandemic more effectively, and suggested that Tokyo should develop a space where non-fungible token (NFT) artwork could be traded.

He added that crypto and blockchain provide a unique opportunity for politicians, adding that if the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly “takes the lead,” Tokyo could come to the fore on the world stage.

Ito added that blockchain technology should be used “as a growth strategy” to “generate wealth” for the Japanese capital.

Meanwhile, a Coin Post survey of 1,000 crypto enthusiasts in Japan found that the token that most respondents believe will have a breakout in 2021 is BTC, with nearly 68% of the vote. Bitcoin was followed by ethereum (ETH) in second place with 12.7% and XEM of NEM with 7%.

In a press release, the news outlet stated that 90% of respondents claimed that they already owned crypto, while 60% started trading in the 2015-2017 period, and 6% stated that they had invested USD 184,000 or more. in crypto assets.

____

Learn more:

– Japanese regulator warns teens they will soon be able to buy cryptocurrencies

– The Japanese central bank begins testing the digital yen

– Judge gives convicted crypto tax evader a 3-year suspended jail sentence

– Giant Rakuten allows customers to load electronic payment accounts with BTC, ETH, BCH

– Lack of Crypto Regulations is a Diversion for Japanese Investors – Coincheck

– New York takes Miami heat over ‘wrong’ crypto mining ban proposal