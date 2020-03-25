TOKYO (AP) – Now that the postponement of the Olympics has been confirmed until next year, the billions of dollars question arises: Who will pay for the costs associated with the delay and how much will they amount to?

The most likely answer is Japanese taxpayers.

“Of course there will be costs,” said executive director of the organizing committee Toshiro Muto when announcing the postponement. “We don’t have the numbers right now. Who will pay for them? Needless to say, it will not be an easy topic. So we don’t know how long it will take ”to solve it.

Japanese economic daily Nikkei estimates that the postponement added another $ 2.7 billion to spending, according to figures from local organizers.

The organizers will have to renegotiate the rent of the facilities, pay for the maintenance of the stadiums and perhaps look for other scenarios. They will also have to deal with construction companies that are already selling thousands of apartments of what should have been the Villa de los Deportistas. The organizing committee, on the other hand, employs 3,500 people, many of whom will be fired to cut costs.

Sponsorships worth $ 3.3 billion were sold, more than double any previous Olympiad. Those companies will want to know what they will get for their money. Refunds? Any kind of compensation? New contracts?

Not much can be done until there are new dates. The only thing that is known for now is that the games scheduled for July 24 to August 9, 2020 will not be performed due to the coronavirus.

“Generally speaking, we would like to do them in the summer (of the northern hemisphere, mid) next year,” said Yoshiro Mori, chairman of the organizing committee and former Japanese prime minister. “You have to analyze the programming of international events. Many things will have to be adjusted before dates can be set. ”

Of course, programming-related problems are compounded by uncertainty surrounding the virus and the state of the global economy as a result of the pandemic.

Muto admitted that there are talks with the International Olympic Committee, which handles the games, but that most of the costs associated with the postponement will likely have to be absorbed by headquarters.

Organizers say the joust cost $ 12.6 billion, although a government audit in December indicated the actual cost was $ 28 billion. There is always debate regarding what constitutes an Olympic cost and what does not.

When Tokyo got headquarters in 2013, he said the fair would cost $ 7.3 billion.

The private sector contributed 5,600 million from the current budget. The rest was provided by taxpayers.

Tokyo invested nearly $ 7 billion in venues, both temporary and permanent. Almost 85% were public funds.

The Swiss-based IOC puts in $ 1.3 billion, a small percentage of the total.

In the last Olympic cycle, from 2013 to 2016, the IOC had revenues of the order of $ 5.7 billion, most of which came from the sale of broadcasting rights. Sponsors generate 18% of that revenue.

The organization also has a reserve fund of 2,000 million dollars and insurance to cover its losses.

Bent Flyvbjerg, author of the book “Study of the 2016 Oxford Olympics: Costs and cost overruns of the games, told the Associated Press in an email that the IOC should put more money to cover these losses caused by the postponement.

Flyvbjerg described the IOC as a “monopoly” and argued that it should “put more money into games that the IOC benefits from.”

“Tokyo and Japan will have to absorb the additional costs unless the IOC makes an exception and expands its reserve fund, which is what it should do from an ethical point of view.”