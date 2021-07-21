Tokyo 2021 Olympics: Bruno Soares is out due to appendicitis

Five years waiting for this moment for a last minute appendicitis to leave you out. This is the bad luck that he has had to run to Bruno Soares at the Olympics Tokyo 2021, being forced to give up his third Olympic dream due to illness. As reported Time Brazil, The 39-year-old Brazilian will be replaced by Marcelo Demoliner, who will partner with Marcelo Melo.

