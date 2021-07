Yes Novak Djokovic has come to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games it is for a simple reason: to make history. And that means going as far as possible, in every way, in every painting. After reaching the quarterfinals in the individual category, the Serbian allied with Nina stojanovic to win also in the debut of the mixed doubles. The Balkan couple beat Melo / Stefani (6-3, 6-4) and are already in the quarterfinals. Will we see him on Sunday with two medals around his neck?