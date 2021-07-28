Tokyo 2021: Belinda Bencic goes for the double

Tremendous the tournament that is being marked Belinda Bencic in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Hours after securing her ticket to the semifinals in the women’s singles draw, the Swiss returned to the slopes with her partner Viktorija golubic to raise the stakes. Switzerland’s triumph over Australians Perez and Stosur (6-4, 6-4) sends them directly to the semifinals, a privileged position for Flawil’s tennis player. Now he is one step away from a double in Japan, although he could also leave empty-handed. Tomorrow we will solve that doubt.