Tokyo 2020 | Without Michael Phelps and Usain Bolt … the new stars of the Olympic movement

28 medals later, debuting in Sydney 2000 at the age of 15 and saying goodbye in Rio de Janeiro where he became the athlete with the most Olympic metals in history, Michael Phelps leaves a major void in swimming in particular and the Games in general, after a more than well deserved golden retirement. The Baltimore shark will not be in 2021, and that is why the pool is looking for its successor.

The athletics track will also be somewhat orphaned after the first edition of the Games without Usain bolt since lightning ran the 200 series in Athens 2004 without much success. It was its only Olympic fiasco, successfully chaining the editions of Beijing, London and Rio, where it was totally unattainable in the 100, 200 and 4×100 relay events. Jamaican. After the 2017 World Cups, he decided to hang up the spikes and athletics continues in search of a star of the caliber of the Jamaican, a task never easy when we talk about possibly the best athlete, or at least the most mediatic, in history .

Tokyo 2020

Live online: Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony

AN HOUR AGO

All the routines of Simone Biles in Rio 2016

It is probably Simone biles The one that captures the attention and the media spectrum left by both Phelps and Bolt, although in a sport as ephemeral as artistic gymnastics, she could be living her last Games in Tokyo, being a veteran at 24 years old. In Rio, her five medals, four of them gold, and her spectacular performance when performing the different exercises, earned her to be proclaimed as the ‘queen’ of the Brazilian event. She will be the main figure to follow in Japan.

In swimming, the shadow of Phelps is long, however, the hopes of the American delegation go through a swimmer who in Rio de Janeiro won only one gold in the relays, but who has dominated with an iron hand in recent seasons, Calaeb Dressel. At 23 years old, he is already thirteen times world champion, seven golds in Budapest 2017 and six more in Gwangju 2019, which make the North American the natural heir to the swimmer from Baltimore. Nor should we forget another of the highlights in Rio, Katie ledecky, which will once again be a benchmark after climbing to the top of the podium four times in Brazil, adding to the title he had already achieved in London 2012. Still 24 years old, he has a lot to say in Tokyo.

There are several names called to be crowned as the king or queen of athletics in Tokyo 2020, although they will hardly be able to opt for the number of medals that Usain Bolt was awarded in each championship. Despite this, female velocity is on the rise, with several emerging in the United States, led by Gabby thomas, which became the second fastest in history in 200, only behind the long-lived record of Florence Griffith Joyner dating from 1988. The new world record holder in the 400 meter hurdles, Sydney mclaughlin, the first woman to break the 52-second barrier, also aspires to join the party. As for the men’s competition, there are several names that aspire to the crown. In pole, everything is at the expense of what the Swedish genius can do Armand Duplantis, who will seek to add Olympic gold to his already extensive record, despite his young age. On the long fences, both Karsten warholm What Rai benjamin they aspire to erase Kevin Young’s record (achieved in Barcelona 19992) from the table of the best brands of all time.

But swimming and athletics are far from the only sports to consider in an Olympic event that will also feature figures of the stature of Mathieu Van der Poel on mountain bike. The Dutch talent, who has revolutionized road cycling, cyclo-cross and mountain biking, will seek a feat that Peter Sagan could not sign in Rio de Janeiro. Another athlete who arrives at the best moment of his sports career is Jon rahm who, after his victory at the US Open, has become the top favorite to take gold in golf.

Great names to consider and many others that will surely shine in an appointment that arrives a year late due to the pandemic. The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are a reality and you can experience them in full at Eurosport.

The spectacular venues of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Tokyo 2020

The Olympic refugee team travels to Tokyo after a positive

4 HOURS AGO

Tokyo 2020

Anti-sex beds in the Villa? The video that dismantles the false myth

5 HOURS AGO