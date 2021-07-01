Tokyo 2020 will use 12K, augmented reality or multiple streams

07/01/2021 at 06:05 CEST

Organizers of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games announced Thursday that they will use 5G technology to broadcast in 12K, live from multiple locations or use augmented reality (AR) in three of the competitions. Spectators from the disciplines of sailing, golf and swimming will enjoy the events “in an unimaginable way,” said the organization, which will roll out the 5G network in collaboration with its telecommunications sector sponsors Intel and NTT.

The public attending the sailing trials at the Enoshima headquarters (southwest of Tokyo) will be able to watch the competition through a 50-meter long screen installed on a boat in front of the harbor, which will broadcast in 12K resolution, as if the race was taking place in front of them and not in the distance. Traditionally, spectators watch competitions in this discipline from the dock using binoculars. A similar broadcast will take place in the press center set up at the Tokyo Big Sight Convention Center.

As for the swimming competitions that will be held at the Tokyo Aquatic Center, the organization will distribute to certain spectators devices with augmented reality technology (AR) that will display information in real time during the races.

For the golf discipline, which will be based at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Saitama (north of Tokyo), the organizers will deploy a system of simultaneous streaming of videos from different points of the field. Spectators who attend the game will have the possibility to individually select from several live videos from different locations through devices available for rental on the premises.