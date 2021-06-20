Tokyo 2020 will distribute condoms to athletes but will ask that they not use them at the Olympics

06/20/2021 at 10:34 AM CEST

The organizers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games stated today that they will distribute condoms to participating athletes, as is customary in these events, although they will ask them not to use them during the competition, in line with anticovid measures.

“The distribution of condoms has as objective to raise awareness about sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) such as HIV, which are a threat to young people in many countries, “said the general director of the Olympic Village on Sunday. Takashi kitajima, at a press conference.

“The objective is not that they use them in the Olympic Village, but that we will ask the athletes to take them back to their countries of origin to cooperate in raising awareness of STDs and their eradication “Kitajima explained during an event in which the accommodations for athletes were shown to the press.

The distribution of condoms among athletes it is a common measure in the Olympic Games since 1998 At the initiative of the International Olympic Committee, said the head of the organizing committee, who added that during Tokyo 2020 “they have wanted to continue with this awareness-raising measure” despite the situation of the pandemic.

Organizers plan to distribute around 150,000 condoms among the more than 11,000 athletes who will participate in the Olympic and Paralympic Games from the Japanese capital, according to figures collected by local media.

Athletes participating in the Games must comply with a manual of anti-contagion measures which includes a detailed social distancing protocol and a wide range of prohibited behaviors, including hugging, shaking hands or other forms of physical contact, although gender is not mentioned in the document.

Failure to comply with these measures could be punished with sanctions such as disqualification from the Games or even expulsion from the country, depending on the severity of the offense, according to the organizers.

The hosts also announced today that alcohol will be allowed inside the Olympic Village, although they noted that it can only be done “in private and indoor spaces, but not in parks or outdoors,” according to Kitajima.

Also, in line with social distancing measures, “Athletes will be asked to eat and drink alone, and this also includes alcohol,” said the head of the Olympic Village.