Tokyo 2020 will bring fans to stadiums through technology

07/17/2021 at 12:36 PM CEST

The organizers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will use technology to “take” the spectators to the stadiums by means of home videos or audios created from recordings of previous editions, so that the athletes feel the support of the public during their performances.

“We do not want athletes to feel alone in stadiums,” said the president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach, at a press conference held this Saturday on the occasion of the first day of the assembly of the executive board of the agency, which was focused on the appointment that will start on July 23.

To do this, the organizers plan to project videos made by fans on the screens at the competitive venues to encourage them.

In this way, Bach hopes “to create a competition not only among athletes, but also among fans in their countries.”.

Another resource will be the use of “immersive” audio tracks created from the voices and other sounds recorded in previous Olympic Games, so that athletes “feel that they are in an Olympic stadium and feel surrounded by spectators and supporters,” he said. .

Some athletes, whose number will be limited “for logistical reasons”, will be allowed to meet live with friends, families and fans right after finishing their tests “to have that emotional, inspiring bond with those who are close to them,” added the highest representative of the IOC.

These initiatives are in addition to others previously announced by Tokyo 2020, including a mobile application to follow competitions and digitally track the event, or the establishment in Tokyo of the so-called Olympic Agora, where various activities related to sport and culture will take place.

Bach announced these projects with the remaining six days until the opening of the next Tokyo Games, where the local authorities have decided not only to dispense with spectators in the stadiums, but to cancel all the areas for fans that were planned in the capital area (where concentrate most of the competitions) due to an increase in cases of covid-19.

Tokyo recorded 1,410 new infections this Saturday, the fourth consecutive day above a thousand and figures that were not registered since January, a trend that has generated concern among citizens about the celebration of the event in the midst of the pandemic.