Tokyo 2020 wants audience in stadiums

06/18/2021 at 1:40 PM CEST

The organizing committee of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games noted today that plans to allow limited public access to stadiums, despite the fact that a group of medical experts has advised against this measure due to the risk of covid infections.

In a press conference offered this Friday after holding a meeting with a group of medical advisers, the organizers of Tokyo 2020 pointed out today to your intention to have spectators in the stadium stands, a decision that is expected to be formalized next Monday.

During the meeting, the experts pointed out that “the best way to celebrate the Games would be without spectators, so as not to expand the risk of contagion,” according to the president of the organizing committee, Seiko Hashimoto.

The group of experts, headed by the main adviser of the Government for the pandemic, Shigeru Omi, warned about the danger that during the event contagions would rebound that are down in Japan in recent weeks, as well as the spread of new and more contagious variants of the virus.

“However, if the Games are to be held with spectators, the experts pointed out that it would be necessary to do it with stricter measures, “said Hashimoto, who stated that “this is the same position of the organization.”

In this sense, the organizers plan to impose measures to restrict the movement of spectators before the competitions, such as discouraging travel between different Japanese cities or regions to attend sports competitions.

Spectators will also be asked “to go straight home” after watching the competitions live and to avoid going to bars or restaurants, among other measures aimed at “restricting the flow of people” during the Games, Hashimoto said.

The head of the organizing committee stressed that it will be “stricter measures” than those that have been applied in professional soccer and baseball leagues, competitions that have held matches with the public in the stands for months.

Hashimoto also pointed out that the final measure on public access in the stands will be part of the government’s guidelines for mass events, which set a new and stricter cap of 10,000 people in stadiums.

Until now, the Japanese authorities allowed stadiums to host up to a maximum of 50% of their capacity, which means that the Olympic Stadium could have up to 34,000 spectators in its stands.

Hashimoto also pointed out that it is expected to cut even more the number of heads of foreign committees and federations that will come to Japan for the Games., up to about a third of the 140,000 initially planned.

Next Monday, the organizers will hold a telematic meeting with representatives of the international Olympic and Paralympic committees and the Japanese authorities, with a view to making a final decision on the audience in the stands, added the former Japanese Olympic athlete.

The hosts have already decided to veto the entry to Japan of foreign public during the Games, in addition to devising a strict system of testing and restrictions of the movements of all participants in Tokyo 2020 in order to prevent contagion of covid.