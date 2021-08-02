Tokyo 2020: This is the day for Spaniards today, August 2

BEACH VOLLEY | Fernández and Baquerizo say goodbye

The Spanish couple made up of Liliana Fernández and Elsa Baquerizo said goodbye to the women’s beach volleyball tournament after losing 2-0 (21-13 and 21-13) to Canadians Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes in the round of 16.

The Spanish players could do little against the reigning world champions, who opted for the first set with a resounding 6-0 run, which led Fernández and Baquerizo from a hopeful 7-6 on the scoreboard to a disturbing 13-6 .

CANDLE | Teresa Portela qualified for the semi-finals of K1 200

Veteran Spanish paddler Teresa Portela, who is playing her sixth Games in Tokyo, qualified for the semi-finals of the K1 200 after winning her qualifying series. Portela signed a time of 40.812 seconds, throwing the Hungarian Anna Karasz in 0.3 seconds, who, like the Galician paddler, also achieved a direct pass to the semifinals.

Canoeing | Teresa Portela debuts with solvency and gets into ‘semis’ of K1-200

ATHLETICS | Heads and tails at 1,500

The Soriana Marta Pérez, a debutant in the Olympic Games, managed to get into the Olympic semi-finals of 1,500 meters thanks to her time of 4: 04.76 – personal best – which gave her one of the six play-offs, in which Esther did not enter Guerrero, three times champion of Spain, who credited 4: 07.08 in the second series.

Jaël Bestué, meanwhile, ran the fastest 200 of his life, but his 23.19 second mark was insufficient to survive the first round, in his Olympic debut at the age of 20.

Bestué ran the third heat on 7th Street, to the left of the experienced Swiss Mujinga Kambundji and with the worst start mark (23.23), condemned, on paper, to last place. And they only classified the first three (three more by times). The Spanish stood up to the best and finished fourth with a personal record, the first of her series that was not classified by positions. The third place escaped him by 25 hundredths.

Athletics | Great debut of Marta Pérez with a personal best in the 1,500

