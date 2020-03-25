The Covid-19 forced to postpone the international sports event, which until now had only been done in 1916, 1940 and 1944 by the First and Second World War.

The global expansion and the health crisis caused by the global coronavirus pandemic have caused the postponement, for the fourth time in history, of an Olympic Games. Tokyo will have to wait until 2021, announced the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Tuesday.

Although the Olympic Games have been affected by wars, political conflicts, epidemics and boycotts, this is the fourth time that they have been suspended since the first edition of the modern era, in 1896 in Athens, after those of 1916, 1940 and 1944 due to the outbreak of the First and Second World War.

Since that remote April 6, 1896 in Athens, the Summer Olympics have been held every four years, except those of Berlin in 1916, Helsinki in 1940 and London 1944 for these wars, although the German, Finnish and British capitals They would later house in 1936, 1952 and 1948, respectively.

Initially, the 1940 Games were awarded to Tokyo, but in a telegram dated July 16, 1938, Japan IOC member Togukawa Soyeshima announced that, due to prolonged hostilities with no prospect of immediate peace, they decided to cancel the Olympic event.

Subsequently, the IOC transferred it to Helsinki, although in April 1940 it was withdrawn because its celebration was impossible due to the international situation and the President of the IOC, Baillet-Latour, announced in a circular dated May 2, 1940 that, of according to the Olympic Charter, the Games “would not take place”.

The terrorist attack in the Olympic Village on September 5, 1972 caused the 36-hour suspension of the Munich Games. Eleven members of the Israeli Olympic team were kidnapped by the Palestinian terrorist command ‘Black September’. The terrorists killed two athletes and killed the rest after a failed release attempt. However, then-IOC President Avery Brundage decided: “The Games must go on.”

Another attack, on July 28, 1996, in the Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta (United States), with two dead and 111 wounded, also caused a 24-hour delay, although the Spanish Juan Antonio Samaranch, the top IOC president in that time and father of the current vice president, ordered that they not be postponed.

Aside from this, in the Cold War years boycotts were a constant in the last quarter of the last century. In 1976, some African countries did not participate in the Montreal Games in response to the performance of New Zealand, which had violated the international boycott of South Africa, then still under apartheid.

Moscow 80, Los Angeles 84 and Zika in Brazil

The Soviet invasion of Afghanistan prompted the United States and 64 other allied countries not to travel to the Moscow Games in 1980, reducing the number of participants to 81, the lowest number since Melbourne in 1956.

The ex-Soviets responded the same way four years later in Los Angeles 84, where the Soviet Union and 14 nations of the Eastern bloc were not present. The nations that boycotted these games organized the Friendship Games that same August.

In Seoul 88, North Korea pressured the IOC to organize a joint edition with its neighboring country to the South, but faced with the refusal of the highest Olympic body, it called for a boycott of the Games and this was supported only by Cuba, Nicaragua, Albania and Ethiopia.

The last major crisis related to the Games was four years ago due to the threat of the Zika virus, a disease that was transmitted by the bite of a mosquito and that could bring complications especially to pregnant women. Some athletes, including the Spanish Pau Gasol and Mireia Belmonte, expressed their concern, but the Rio Games were held without problems.

On the other hand, the aftermath of the coronavirus, with more than 390,000 cases and 16,000 deaths in 185 countries to date, has caused the postponement for a year of the games that, as pointed out by the president of the Higher Sports Council (CSD), Irene Lozano, they pretend to be “those of the hug” and not those of fear and inequality.

(Europa Press)