Tokyo 2020: The figures who have raised their hands to go to the Olympic Games

We are a few months away from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, so all the teams begin to analyze the reinforcements that they will bring for the summer fair and in the face of the participation of great powers, we could see several figures.

Despite the fact that this summer the European Cup, America’s Cup and Gold Cup are being played, some players have raised their hands to participate, for that reason, we review the ‘cracks’ that we could see in the month of August.

Sergio Ramos

The veteran center-back has declared that he would like to play with the Spanish National Team in Tokyo, since it is a tournament that he has never played before. A gold medal would be another achievement in his award showcase.

Kylian Mbappé

The French player is old enough to go Tokyo; However, when the Eurocup is played in June, their presence looks complicated; Despite that, Mbappé has declared that he would like to strengthen France.

Neymar

Despite having already won a gold medal in the last Olympic Games, the Brazilian star wants to help his team get on the podium again.

Jesus Manuel Corona

Beyond the Gold Cup being played, the Mexican knows that the Olympic Games are a great showcase, something that would help him to go to a larger team.