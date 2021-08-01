Tokyo 2020, swimming: Caeleb Dressel’s five gold medals at the 2020 Olympics

Swimming | The icing on the cake for Dressel! USA, gold and world record in the 4×100 styles

Dressel, who swam the butterfly post, left the North American team in the lead in the absence of the final 100 meters, in which Zach Apple consummated the victory for the United States with a time of 3: 26.78.

OLYMPIC GAMES TOKYO 2020: CALENDAR, SCHEDULES AND DATES – 2021

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

2 HOURS AGO

This record allowed the American quartet, composed in addition to Dressel and Apple by Ryan Murphy and Michael Andrew, to lower the previous universal record by half a second, also held by the Americans with a time of 3: 27.28 since 2009.

50 free

A few minutes earlier, Dressel had hung his fourth golden metal in the Japanese capital, after imposing on the end of 50 free with a time of 21.07 seconds, setting a new Olympic record.

Dressel lowered the previous Olympic record held by Brazilian César Cielo by 23 hundredths with a time of 21.30 since the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

100 butterfly

Dressel’s third gold medal was achieved by winning the 100 butterfly with a time of 49.45 seconds, which is a new world record. The American not only wanted to win, but to show that today he has no rival in a test in which dominance his dominance is on the way to becoming a true tyranny. Winner of the last two World Cups, the one from Florida does not allow anyone to dare to question his indisputable status as king of the butterfly hectometer.

100 free

On July 28, the American won the final of the 100 meters freestyle with a time of 47.02 seconds, a record that allowed Dressel, winner of the last two World Cups, to be just six hundredths ahead of Australian Kyle Chalmers, champion five years ago in Rio and set a new Olympic record.

4×100 free

Dressel had set himself the goal of achieving six gold medals at the Tokyo Games and the first of the five he finally achieved came with the triumph of the North American quartet in the free 4×100, a test in which no one seemed to be able to question the triumph of the United States, which never gave up the first place in which it was placed after the initial post, precisely, of Caeleb Dressel.

Dressel came to Tokyo ready to claim the vacant world swimming throne since the retirement of the legendary Michael Phelps at the conclusion of the last Rio 2016 Games and leaves with five of the six gold medals to which he aspired and with two records olympic and world shakes.

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

3 HOURS AGO

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

3 HOURS AGO