Tokyo 2020: Summary of Nikoloz Sherazadishvili’s bouts at the Olympic Games

Sherazadishvili, one of the main Spanish medal options in Tokyo 2020, was imposed by ‘Ippon’ to Marcus Nyman, fifth in the Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games and third in the last World Cup, in the time of the gold technique.

Previously, the Spanish judoka had imposed himself on the Mongolian Altanbagana Gantulga in his Olympic debut by scoring a ‘Waza-Ari’ also in the time of the golden technique.

Judo | Niko Shera is already in the second round thanks to a golden ‘waza-ari’

His next opponent on his way to gold will be Russian judoka Mikhail Igolnikov.