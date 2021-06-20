Tokyo 2020 shows its adapted and isolated Olympic Village to avoid contagion

06/20/2021 at 2:19 PM CEST

The organizers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games today showed the interior of the Olympic Village where the athletes will stay during the sporting event, facilities that have been adapted in all its aspects to prevent contagion of covid-19.

The Villa will be the residence of the athletes and technical personnel during the competition and the place where they will spend most of their time together with the training and competition spaces, since they are prohibited from leaving these facilities to move freely around the capital. Japan or other parts of the country.

Located on an artificial island in Tokyo Bay overlooking the metropolis, these 44-hectare facilities will have 18,000 beds for olympians and another 8,000 for the Paralympians, as explained by the organizers when showing them to the media.

ADAPTED ROOMS AND DINING ROOMS

Athletes will stay in blocks of flats built especially for the occasion and similar to other high-profile residential complexes that have proliferated in recent years in this new part of Tokyo.

They will be divided into some 3,800 single or double units, specially equipped with “universal accessibility” (suitable for people with disabilities or reduced mobility), and in the case of large Olympic teams, they could occupy floors or even entire buildings.

Athletes, who are recommended to maintain an interpersonal distance of at least one meter and “minimize” social contacts, will have two dining rooms in the Olympic Village that will be the only places where they can receive catering services during their stay, since they It is forbidden to go out to local establishments.

The largest of them will have a wide variety of dishes -up to 700 menus in rotation- and with an offer of vegetarian food, suitable for celiacs or “halal”, while the smallest will have exclusively traditional Japanese specialties such as okonomiyaki (a kind of omelette), sushi or yakitori (skewers).

Each seat at the common tables in the dining room will have transparent separating screens to prevent the spread of saliva droplets while eating, one of the few times when athletes should not wear the mandatory mask.

COVID PROTOCOL

In addition to a clinic to meet the general medical needs of athletes, the Olympic Village has a special center where athletes who test positive for COVID-19 in the mandatory daily saliva tests should go.

In that center nasopharyngeal PCR tests will be performed to confirm the infections of athletes, who must await the results in isolation rooms enabled for it.

If the PCR tests a new positive, the patient will be sent to one of the quarantine facilities (mainly hotels) designated for this purpose outside the Olympic Village, or transferred to a hospital in case of moderate or severe symptoms.

The center of the Villa will also have a team specialized in locating people who have had close contact with the infected, who will also be tested and placed in temporary isolation.

One of those responsible for the Tokyo 2020 medical services, Tetsuya Miyamoto, pointed out that among the greatest challenges facing these facilities is “being able to deal with situations in which there may be many infections due to the high movement of people” in the Villa , in statements to the media.

LIMITED LEISURE

Villa residents will also have a Huge gym equipped with over 600 training machines, within which a mask must also be worn and where separating screens will be installed between each device.

In their free time, they can go out to various green areas integrated into the Villa, go to recreational space with video consoles, table tennis or virtual reality devices; or visit a square where they will have various shops and services, but in no case will they be able to leave the Olympic facilities on their own.

When traveling to training facilities or competition venues, the participants in the Games will have a specialized taxi and bus systemas they are not allowed to take public transportation.

In addition to undergo daily coronavirus tests, Athletes must comply with a wide and detailed list of measures to prevent possible infections during their stay in Japan, and in case of non-compliance they are exposed to sanctions that could include their disqualification from the Games for the most serious infractions.