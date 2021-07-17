Tokyo 2020 reports its first positive case of Covid in the Olympic Village

MEXICO CITY.

TO Less than a week before the start of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, the organizing committee of the sports fair confirmed the first positive of Covid 19 among the residents of the Olympic Village.

For confidentiality reasons, the name of the person was not known but the Japanese chain NHK was the first to point out that it was not an athlete but a non-Japanese citizen who was a member of one of the foreign Olympic delegations that are staying in the residential complex located on one of the artificial islands of Tokyo Bay.

Minutes later the General Director of the event Toshiro Muto, confirmed the news by noting that the person tested positive in routine tests despite the fact that upon arrival in Japanese territory he had tested negative in all his tests and that they will collect the necessary information about the close contacts of the individual in question. “We are taking firm measures against the Covid, even within the Villa. In addition, athletes in principle must undergo tests every day and now that there has been a positive, that person will be immediately isolated,” said Muto who also added that The necessary measures will be taken so that the athletes feel safe in the village.

Tokyo 2020 closed the day with 14 new cases of Covid 19 but the worrying thing is that one of them appeared in the bowels of the Olympic Village.

