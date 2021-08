Athletics

Tokyo 2020 | Party? Many messages? So were the hours after Peleteiro’s bronze

Ana Peleteiro in Tokyo has had the pleasure of becoming the third Spanish woman to win an Olympic medal in athletics (bronze in triple jump). The Galician attended Eurosport after receiving her medal and told us how she experienced her great achievement and the hours that followed. “I am still in a cloud,” he assured.

00:02:41, 24 minutes ago